Art Fund & eHarmony competition seeks favourite museum for a date

Art Fund and eHarmony are celebrating their partnership by asking the public to vote on their favourite museum for a date.

Art Fund and eHarmony launched their year-long partnership last year, and the winning museum will be added to eHarmony’s Great Date Guide.

The shortlisted museums are: Abbotsford on the Scottish Borders, Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire. Holburne Museum in Bath, Leighton House Museum in London, Nottingham Castle, Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, Royal Pavilion, Brighton, Russell Cotes in Bournemouth, Tullie House in Cumbria, and Wallace Collection in London.

Voting is open until Tuesday 28th February on the Art Fund site.

One participant will be chosen at random to win a National Art Pass Plus One, giving them and one other free or discounted entry to museums, galleries and historic houses across the UK for a year. The museum that receives the most votes will be announced on Friday 3th March.

eHarmony’s Great Date Guide already features five cultural hotspots: London’s Tate Modern, the V&A, and Serpentine Gallery, Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, and Bristol’s SS Great Britain.

Charlotte Wood, senior marketing manager (museums), said:

“At Art Fund we believe museums provide perfect settings for a date – whether it’s with your friend, partner, or gran – as they are inspiring locations for memorable experiences. Deciding the shortlist was a challenge and this is just a small fraction of the incredible venues you can see with a National Art Pass. We look forward to hearing from the public which museum they feel ticks all the boxes for an ideal date venue.”

Art Fund and eHarmony announced their partnership last October. As part of this, for last year’s eHarmony Love Captured competition which asked people to enter their best photos showing love, the charity received a 50p donation from eHarmony per entry.

