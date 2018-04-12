Two new funding programmes for arts fundraisers’ development

Arts Fundraising and Philanthropy have announced two new funding initiatives for arts and culture organisations to apply for – the Fundraising Culture Change Programme and the Innovation Fund for Fundraising.

Following its selection as an Arts Council England Sector Support Organisation, Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy is expanding its support services for the wider arts and cultural sector in England. It offers training courses, professional fellowships, bespoke support and e-learning programmes to promote innovative and effective practice in fundraising and leadership.

Fundraising Culture Change Programme

Following its 2017-18 Culture Change programme, Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy will be supporting a further five organisations between September 2018 – March 2019.

The programme is a tailored training and consultancy package led by Michelle Wright, Programme Director of Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy. It is for arts and cultural organisations undergoing substantial change, to support team-working towards the shared goal of increasing fundraising. Each programme is specifically tailored to the needs of the individual organisation.

AFP welcomes applications from a wide range of organisations, reflecting the diversity of artists and audiences for art and culture across England. Find out more about the programme and apply here. The deadline for applications to the Fundraising Culture Change Programme (PDF) is 31 May 2018.

Previous participant, Alastair Beddow, Chair of Trustees at Rhythmix, said: “We were very impressed by the work undertaken by Michelle Wright to help trustees and staff at Rhythmix to think through the charity’s external positioning and major donor strategy. She facilitated ideas development workshops very well, providing constructive challenge and drawing on her extensive knowledge of other arts organisations where relevant.”

Innovation Fund for Fundraising

The Innovation Fund in Fundraising is open to sector partners from arts, museums, heritage and libraries to develop fundraising support programmes specific to those sectors. Projects should focus on addressing a fundraising need and could involve intelligence-gathering, targeted training or new initiatives to explore the needs of a particular part of the sector.

AFP is looking to invest in two programmes that can provide specific support to individuals or organisations to encourage better practice and innovation in their fundraising models.

It will support two projects with up to £2,500 each.

Expressions of interest in the Innovation Fund for Fundraising should be sent by 12.00pm on Friday 25th May to David Johnson, Head of Programme.