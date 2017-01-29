Frankie & Benny’s to raise £250k for Together for Short Lives

Restaurant chain Frankie & Benny’s has chosen Together for Short Lives, the charity that supports seriously ill children and their families, to be their charity partner. It has committed itself to raise £250,000 for the charity during the twelve-month partnership.

Together for Short Lives provides support to 54 UK children’s hospices, all of which rely heavily on donations from the public. Each Frankie & Benny’s restaurant will be directly fundraising for their local children’s hospice.

Family friendly

Frankie & Benny’s describe their restaurants as family friendly and are committed to “putting families at the heart of their business”. So the partnership with Together for Short Lives has a clear synergy.

Spencer Ayres, Managing Director at Frankie and Benny’s said:

“To begin a partnership with a charity that touches so many lives is one that I’m extremely proud of and is a cause the whole team at Frankie’s will be behind. We can’t wait to see the efforts of our team and the generosity of our guests improving lives during the most challenging of times.”

In 2014 Frankie & Benny’s partnered with blood cancer charity Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research, planning to raise £150,000 but going on to raise £275,000 within six months.