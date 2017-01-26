Cancer Research UK launches Sugar Free February

Cancer Research UK is piloting a new fundraising challenge event, Sugar Free February.

The campaign follows the charity’s January Dryathlon, which asks people to give up alcohol for a month, and is being promoted via social media and on the charity’s website. Sugar Free February asks people to give up all sugar for the month and, as with Dryathlon, to support Cancer Research UK by raising funds through sponsorship, donations, and fundraising events.

On the charity’s site, there is a downloadable fundraising pack, including fundraising tips, a wallchart to track progress, and a donation form.

Could you break up with sugar for a month? Sign up to Sugar Free February right now: https://t.co/A5x2UmGrbK pic.twitter.com/xKnpUjeUe7 — Cancer Research UK (@CR_UK) January 13, 2017

Sarah Pickersgill, head of fundraising products, explained the campaign launch: