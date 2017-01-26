Cancer Research UK launches Sugar Free February

Cancer Research UK is piloting a new fundraising challenge event, Sugar Free February.
The campaign follows the charity’s January Dryathlon, which asks people to give up alcohol for a month, and is being promoted via social media and on the charity’s website. Sugar Free February asks people to give up all sugar for the month and, as with Dryathlon, to support Cancer Research UK by raising funds through sponsorship, donations, and fundraising events.
On the charity’s site, there is a downloadable fundraising pack, including fundraising tips, a wallchart to track progress, and a donation form.
Sarah Pickersgill, head of fundraising products, explained the campaign launch:
“Sugar Free February is a new addition to our fundraising portfolio, inspired by the success of existing campaigns where we ask people to get sponsored to give something up to raise money for our life-saving research.
“We know people love a real challenge and this one is perfect for those that are prone to a sweet tooth. As well as being a fantastic way to fundraise, it sits in line with our health messaging around reducing sugar intake to help combat obesity – one of the biggest preventable causes of cancer.
“As it’s the first year of Cancer Research UK’s Sugar Free February, we’re running it as a pilot and are pushing it out to the general public mainly through our social media channels. We’re confident there will be a good appetite for giving up sugar and hope the campaign will bring us one step closer to beating cancer sooner.”