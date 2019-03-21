UK GlobalGiving office celebrates 10th anniversary & raising of almost £10m

The GlobalGiving office in the UK has raised nearly £10m since opening in 2008.
The office celebrated its 10th anniversary on 13 March, with over 82,000 UK-based donors having given more than £9.6m in the past decade, including over £300,000 claimed in Gift Aid.
Globally, in 2018, GlobalGiving crossed $370M cumulative donations from more than 870,000 donors to 22,000+ projects in more than 170 countries around the world.
Rachel Smith, co-founder and GlobalGiving UK Executive Director, said:
“Ten years ago, when we set up GlobalGiving UK, crowdfunding wasn’t even a term anyone was using in relation to fundraising. The landscape for digital fundraising has changed enormously over that time.
“What hasn’t changed is our focus on decentralising philanthropy and aid to ensure the needs and priorities of the community are front and centre. I’m excited by GlobalGiving’s continued desire to innovate our model, to seek evidence on how and why the community-led approach is powerful, and to share our learning so we can transform how philanthropists, funders and social changemakers work to put people first.”
