UK GlobalGiving office celebrates 10th anniversary & raising of almost £10m

The GlobalGiving office in the UK has raised nearly £10m since opening in 2008.

The office celebrated its 10th anniversary on 13 March, with over 82,000 UK-based donors having given more than £9.6m in the past decade, including over £300,000 claimed in Gift Aid.

Globally, in 2018, GlobalGiving crossed $370M cumulative donations from more than 870,000 donors to 22,000+ projects in more than 170 countries around the world.

To mark its 10-year anniversary, on 13 March GlobalGiving UK held an event, “Philanthropy Must Change: Putting People at the Centre of Giving” in London. Partner charities, donors, corporate partners, and the third sector all joined in the occasion, which saw a panel address the need for funders to be more accountable to community needs, and whether they should take more risks to better respond to these needs.

Rachel Smith, co-founder and GlobalGiving UK Executive Director, said: