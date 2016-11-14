Sightsavers wins Top 50 Companies in Customer Service award

Sightsavers has won the newly created Charity category in this year’s Top 50 Companies in Customer Service Awards.

The winners were announced earlier this month at a gala event at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange. The Top 50 is the largest benchmarking exercise for customer service in the UK and is run in partnership with GfK Mystery Shopping. It uses real customers to provide analysis across calls, email, live chat and social media, and is based on a wide programme of mystery shopping.

Assessors, who are both actual and potential customers, engage with member contact centres and then record what happens during their phone conversation, email, live chat and social media channels. Mystery shoppers check that organisations are consistently delivering five pillars of customer service: time, ease of use, reliability, knowledge of staff, and whether staff are understanding, proactive and show ownership.

The mystery shoppers assessed the Sightsavers care phone line and email service, both of which are a customer care service for the charity’s donors, including regular supporters and those responding to its television adverts. Both were assessed by 125 mystery shoppers who posed a mixture of straightforward and more complex scenarios.

Two members of staff man the charity’s email service, checking around 300 emails per week, while the charity has switched to a new phone line service in the last year with Angel Charity Services.

WWF was also a winner, taking second place in the Best Overall for Live Chat category, and winning Top 50 Member of the Year.

