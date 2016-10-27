5 spook-tacular 2016 Halloween fundraising events

Trick or treating, pumpkin carving, more witches and vampires than you can shake a stick at… yes, it’s Halloween, so what spooky fundraising spectaculars are going on this year? Here are five frighteningly fun events that have passed our diabolically demanding tests…

1) The Sick Kids Friends Foundation Trick & Treat campaign

The Sick Kids Friends Foundation (SKFF), which supports the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, has launched its Trick & Treat campaign. The activity asks people to share their favourite Halloween themed joke on the Edinburgh Sick Kids Facebook page, which will then be told to the kids on the 31st to give them a spook-tacular night to remember. SKFF is also asking people to donate by text. SKFF has also organised ghostly storytelling with Flotsam and Jetsam, Bats, Cats and Spiders with SKFF’s Art Cart drama with Fizzgig Theatre, a Halloween movie special with Pix in the Stix, a magic show with Tricky Ricky and of course Trick or Treating on the wards.

2) Oxfam pop-up Halloween shop

Oxfam has opened a pop-up charity shop in London’s @BOXPARK Shoreditch, selling a range of items inspired by Victoriana and Gothic fashion for Halloween and the festive party season. Vintage wedding gowns, lace-trimmed blouses and wool suit blazers are among the items that will be on offer during the week-long pop-up shop. Items on sale have been handpicked by garment sorters at Wastesaver, Oxfam’s Northern textile recycling hub and funds raised by the temporary shop will go towards Oxfam’s work with the refugee crisis affecting Syria, Jordan and Lebanon.

3) Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Scaredy Cat evening

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home held a Scaredy Cat rehoming evening at its Brands Hatch centre this week to encourage people to come and meet some of the cats that need rehoming. The event included spooky Halloween treats and refreshments, a Name that Cat competition, freaky face painting, a terrifying tombola, and cat mask making.

4) Diabetes UK Dress Diabolical

Diabetes UK is asking people to Dress Diabolical this Halloween to raise funds for the charity. The campaign, which was introduced last year, encourages people to dress up in their best Halloween outfit and have some fun at school, work, or at home. It costs £5 to sign up, and an online fundraising toolkit is on offer to inspire participants who would also like fundraise as part of the event. All funds raised will go towards supporting the charity’s work in the UK.

Diabetes UK shared what it learned from last year’s inaugural event on UK Fundraising.

5) NSPCC Go Green for Halloween

The NSPCC doesn’t care what you do or wear, as long as it’s green with its Go Green for Halloween campaign. It’s asking people to raise funds to support its work by getting together with friends, family or colleagues and baking freaky cakes, dressing up in ghoulish green, or taking on a chilling challenge. It’s even offering a free personality quiz on its site to help people work out what activity they might most enjoy.

And there are many more Halloween-themed fundraising activities of course. Including…

World Vision’s fourth annual ‘Carve a Heart‘ at Covent Garden’s Pumpkin Patch.

RSPCA’s Rehome a Pumpkin Pet:

Main image: Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, Brands Hatch

