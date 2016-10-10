PosterMaker offers personalised campaign poster that can be shared via social media

PosterMaker is an embeddable web app that lets any charity supporter make a personalised poster supporting one of its campaign and then share it instantly on Twitter and Facebook.

Created by digital agency Electric Putty, Postermaker is designed to help increase digital engagement with charity campaigns. Adding images to tweets helps boost the reach of a campaign. The digital company says that “tweets with images can gain 150% more retweets and 89% more likes than text only posts”.

The posters help individuals tell demonstrate their reason for supporting a particular appeal, with the option of including an image of a relative or friend on whose behalf they are fundraising.

Equally, poster designs can be customised to reflect the individual’s chosen fundraising event or campaign.

Melanie Burke, Client Service Director at Electric Putty said:

“We created PosterMaker to help charities create campaigns that people could really engage with by giving them the ability to tell their own personal stories. It’s also an incredibly simple way to use digital to support any awareness, fundraising or behaviour change campaign.”

Alzheimer’s Society used the tool to reach new audiences during Dementia Awareness Week from 13 – 23 May this year. They doubled their target KPI for the number of posters created by supporters.

● Posters created: 1886

● Total image downloads: 393

● Total PDF downloads: 122

● Facebook shares: 536

● Twitter shares: 530

The charity is now using PosterMaker for its Memory Walk campaign.

Kathryn Green, Digital Content Manager at Alzheimer’s Society , said:

“We were delighted with the response to our Dementia Awareness Week post-it note maker, created by Electric Putty, on a very short timescale. The messages which people shared using the tool were emotional and thought-provoking, and the tool itself helped us to reach new audiences on social media as part of the campaign.”

The National Housing Federation is also using it for its Starts At Home campaign.

How PosterMaker was built

PosterMaker was created using the API Driven Development methodology, with the API layer powered by Laravel’s fast micro-framework Lumen.

A separate Laravel installation was developed to offer the admin interface, which lets users manage their campaign content, approve artwork for inclusion on their PosterWalls and also access statistics on usage. It used Facebook’s React JavaScript library to provide the interface.

All assets created by supporters are stored on Amazon S3 servers and optimised for social sharing. Electric Putty use pre-fetching share URLs so that Facebook and Twitter automatically present the correct data and image.

Postermaker is available from £1,050 for one month, which includes campaign set-up, one poster template, and one month’s hosting and support.

