British Heart Foundation launches MyMarathon challenge

British Heart Foundation has launched a new fundraising event, challenging people to run a marathon during the month of May.

Money raised by the MyMarathon challenge will be used to help the charity meet its target of funding half a billion pounds of new research in the next five years.

The event is free to sign up to and asks people to complete the challenge of running 26.2 miles in their own time, whether this is during lunchbreaks and evening runs, over four hours or across the whole four weeks.

Amanda Bringans, director of fundraising at the BHF, said: