Fundraising app news round up

Here is the news on four apps helping charities raise funds, including the new Enjoy experience app, and marketplace app Buengo, which has recently launched a raft of new features.

Introducing enjoy, It's really easy to browse our list of exclusive experiences and for every purchase, we donate 10% of the profit of each item to charity. Download enjoy now – https://t.co/8qCJztM5zF pic.twitter.com/NDVhGtaA6T — Enjoy App (@EnjoyGivingBack) November 7, 2018

Enjoy

An experience app has launched that gives 10% of its profits to charity. Launched by D&G Group, Enjoy offers experiences including glamping for two, supercar driving, dinner at Harrods, and Lord’s cricket ground training. Shoppers can choose from a range of charities for the donation from their purchase to go to. Charities signed up with the app include Mind, Nordoff Robbins, and Anthony Nolan.

This #WorldKindnessDay, give something back with Buengo. Find a volunteering opportunity in your area, sell something for good or purchase a virtual item for a charity 🌍 #CharityTuesday Download the app now: https://t.co/jp84VX4VIh pic.twitter.com/Jse3vtcYq0 — Buengo (@buengoUK) November 13, 2018

Buengo

Charity marketplace app Buengo has been nominated as best national digital solution for the UK in the World Summit Awards (WSA): a global initiative celebrating digital innovation positively impacting society. Buengo allows users to give back and do good in a range of ways. Items are bought and sold with all proceeds from sales donated to a good cause of the seller’s choice. Causes and charities can use the app to crowdfund, which users then donate items to. In addition, recently added features let users buy virtual items, give away items as well as browse volunteering opportunities and then get in touch with the cause or charity to sign up.

It costs you nothing to fundraise for FREE for your favourite charities with the Fit4Change App – money is paid by advertising whenever you walk, run or cycle – Your Charity Your Choice. pic.twitter.com/PXc6j6fc8E — Fit4Change – The Fundraising App (@Fit4Change) November 18, 2018

Fit4Change

Fit4Change is a free to use, free to download app that lets people raise 5p for charity for every mile they walk, run, or cycle. Using the app generates money through advertising revenue, and users can also raise money for charities by purchasing items from the offers provided. Charities interested in being listed on the app can email info@fit4change.com for more information. 75% of the ad revenue the app raises through advertising and offers is paid to the charities, with 25% retained for operational costs, while 98% of direct donations is paid to the charities, with 2% retained for admin costs.

PedalAid

Isle of Wight Council has launched PedalAid, a cycling initiative to get more people out of their cars, that also raises funds for island charities. A free to download app, PedalAid tracks cycling on the 32-mile Red Squirrel Trail, with commuters encouraged to try and jointly cycle 2000km every month, rolled over two months in the winter. At the end of each challenge a donation is made to a local charity by a corporate sponsor.