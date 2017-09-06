Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

[Video] Interview with Vinay Nair of Lightful

Posted by on 6 September 2017 in News
Lightful is a new and campaign management tool designed to help charities and groups raise more awareness, support and funds.

Delegates at the Institute of Fundraising’s Fundraising Convention this July got a chance to test out the new platform in the exhibition area.

Co-founder Vinay Nair spoke to Erin Niimi Longhurst for UK Fundraising, explaining what Lightful offers, why the sector needed their service when there were already many digital platforms available, and how it came about.

 

