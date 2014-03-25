Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

What I really think about ‘chuggers’

Posted by on 25 March 2014 in Blogs
Now that I no longer work at the PFRA, I guess I’m free to say what I really think about so-called ‘chuggers’. I could never really do that during the latter part of my four and a half years as head of communications at the Public Fundraising Regulatory Association, because I was constrained by the corporate line. But no longer. So here goes, here’s what I really think about ‘chuggers’:

I have nothing but the highest respect and admiration for the young men and women who spend day in, day out on fundraising’s literal and metaphorical front line. They do a fantastic job while remaining cheerful in the face of adversity. Moreover the technique itself is a brilliant innovation and the pure essence of fundraising – trying to persuade some to support your charity in a two-minute one-to-one engagement.

Well, what did you think I was going to say?

But you’re probably thinking that can’t be all that far away from PFRA’s corporate position? Actually, I never spent much time giving my personal opinions about F2F during my time at the PFRA because we tended to play a very straight ‘we are the regulator’ bat.

But me, I’ve always been a fan of F2F.

 

I didn’t always like street fundraising

To be honest, that’s not entirely true. I didn’t always like street fundraisers. There was a time when I used to object to them quite strenuously. They used to make me feel guilty about not giving, and I didn’t like that, because I thought that giving was a personal choice and if I wanted to give to a charity, then I would do without someone ‘accosting’ me on the street.

This would have been late 90s, early noughties. At that time I was editing a waste management industry magazine that was based in Victoria. It seemed like every time I went out for lunch, there were these professional fundraisers (this was before the term ‘chugger’ had been coined) on Victoria Street. And they always seemed to be from either Greenpeace or Friends of the Earth, with whom I was regularly crossing editorial sabres, which just made it worse.

In February 2001, I was interviewed for the editorship of Professional Fundraising. When the publisher, Kevin Kibble, asked me what I though were the important current issues affecting fundraising I had no hesitation in mentioning street fundraisers and their potential impact on public trust.

What changed my mind? Simple. I got the job.

 

If F2F falls, all fundraising falls

As PF editor, my knowledge of fundraising soon came to encompass all the professional truisms, and it became very clear, very quickly, that street fundraising was, in principle, no different to any other form of fundraising, and the differences that existed were matters of degree:

  • F2F, like all, fundraising costs money to undertake. The difference is the degree of this cost – F2F being more cost-effective than many other forms of fundraising.
  • F2F, like all, fundraising has a breakeven point and a level of attrition associated with it. The difference is in the degree of these two factors. Street F2F has an attrition rate about 50-55 per cent in the first year; but, to my knowledge, attrition rates for other forms of fundraising have never been benchmarked. Breakeven points for different types of fundraising, including F2F, aren’t benchmarked.
    [quote align=”right” color=”#999999″]As  my knowledge of fundraising  came to encompass all the professional truisms,  it became very clear, very quickly, that street fundraising was, in principle, no different to any other form of fundraising.[/quote]
  • F2F, like all, fundraising, enters someone’s personal space and asks them to perform a benevolent act for another person. The difference is in the method of this ‘intrusion’ into personal space. With a street fundraiser, it’s done physically, but at other times, personal space is entered virtually (pop-up ads, email, DRTV) or by proxy (telephone or direct mail). nfpSynergy’s latest research  shows that the method by which you enter donors’ personal spaces affects the degree of annoyance at this intrusion they feel as a result.
  • F2F, like all, fundraising – but especially individuals fundraising – has the potential to elicit negative feelings in those who don’t wish to be have their personal spaces entered and challenged in particular ways. The difference is in the degree that people react to it. And the history of fundraising tells us people have reacted to other methods of fundraising (especially DM and phone) with all the same objections they currently do for F2F.

 

If it is valid to object to any of these characteristics for F2F fundraising, then it equally valid is to transfer the same objection to all other forms of fundraising. In fact, not to do so would be completely illogical.

  • If you think it unacceptable to pay street fundraisers, why would you countenance paying trust fundraisers or agency direct marketers?
  • If you object to street fundraising incurring a cost per donor, how could you not also object to spending voluntary income on any form of donor acquisition?
  • If you really don’t like ‘chuggers’ because they make you feel ‘guilty’, how can you bear to watch Comic Relief?

 

If you object to any of these for F2F, you must necessarily hold these views for all fundraising.

Philosophically speaking, if F2F falls, then all fundraising falls, which is why F2F stands on the literal and metaphorical frontline.

And that’s what I meant when I said my objections to F2F had become untenable. With my newly-acquired fundraising knowledge, I could no longer object to street fundraisers because they made me feel guilty (that was my problem, not theirs), or that they asked me (I probably wouldn’t give if they hadn’t), or they got paid (I edited a magazine called PROFESSIONAL Fundraising for crying out loud!). If I persisted in these objections to F2F, then logically, I had to transfer all these objections to every other type of fundraising – and that would have made me a very poor editor of a fundraising magazine.

 

What I really think about the ‘anti-chugger brigade’

So I guess what I’m really saying in this blog, is that it’s not so much that I finally have a chance to say what I think about street fundraisers, but I can now say what I think about those people who object to F2F, which I could never do. When I was asked some damn fool question for the umpteenth time, I just had to bite my lip, grin and bear it, and go into professional ‘keep to the key messages’ PR mode.

There are four categories of people that object to F2F: public, media, politicians and from within the charity sector.
[quote align=”right” color=”#999999″]When I was asked some damn fool question for the umpteenth time, I just had to bite my lip, grin and bear it, and go into professional ‘keep to the key messages’ PR mode.[/quote]

Only the public can really be excused for basing their antipathy to chuggers on a combination of gut feeling, personal prejudice and lack of accurate information. It’s the charity sector’s job to change these attitudes. Some members of the public are just not open to any kind of debate or discussion (I confidently predict that one of them will post in the comments box below), but for those who are, their failings to understand F2F (or any kind of fundraising) are our failings to explain it properly.

But for journalists, politicians and charity sector employees, falling back on personal prejudice is inexcusable. All have a responsibility to understand the issues correctly, and engage in debate with those in the charity sector they disagree with. Most don’t.

Some are lazy. I was once interviewed by a BBC radio journalist who said to me: “Don’t’ worry, I won’t be asking you anything you haven’t been asked a hundred times before.” After the interview, I asked him why he asked the same questions he freely acknowledged every other journalist had already put to me. Sometimes, they assume that they already ‘know’ the facts so any attempt by the charity sector to explain it differently must be an attempt to hide what they already know to be ‘true’. It’s a circular, almost unwinnable argument: the more you try to change someone’s mind, the more this entrenches their current position.

[quote align=”left” color=”#999999″]The charity sector is desperately trying to have an engaged, evidence-based, meaningful debate. But we are met with tub-thumping, drum-banging prejudice at almost every turn.[/quote]

Some seem to take some kind of pride in using their privileged position to attack charity fundraising. Local politicians and parliamentarians know playing the ‘chugger’ card will almost certainly get them into the news channels, irrespective of the paucity of their argument, knowing that many journalists will either be too lazy or simply disinclined to challenge them on their views (because the journalist already ‘knows’ all the relevant facts). The result is that they just become anti-fundraising rent-a-quotes, pandering to the gallery but saying very little of substance or merit.

And the same is true of the few names from within the sector that crop up time and time again when the media want someone from the charity sector to argue against street F2F. You’ll notice how they mostly come from fairly small organisations that don’t need to rely on mass-market individuals fundraising techniques.

I reserve my special ire for these rent-a-quotes from within the fundraising sector – especially consultants who object to the fact that F2F costs money (yes indeed, fundraising consultants complaining that charities are shelling out to third parties to raise money!).

The charity sector is desperately trying to have an engaged, evidence-based, meaningful debate, not just about F2F, but about all fundraising and beyond that about issues such as ceo salaries and the right to lobby for change. But we are met with tub-thumping, drum-banging prejudice at almost every turn. It’s especially galling to encounter it from within our own ranks.

So if you do work in the charity sector, before you leap into the fray, may I respectfully ask that you stop, and think about whether the argument you are about to make takes the debate forward. Ask yourself if you can support it with facts and evidence. Ask yourself if this argument applies to any other form of fundraising: if not, it probably doesn’t apply to F2F either; if it does, then your target is not just about F2F it’s about all fundraising, and you need to show yourself in your true colours. And ask yourself if it is based primarily on personal bias and whether ditching that gut feeling would allow you to search for reasoned evidence that might actually make it a better, more convincing, argument.

The standard of debate is already depressingly low. Please don’t drag it down any further just because you have a personal dislike for a particular method of asking the public for support.

Ian MacQuillin is the founder and director of Rogare, the fundraising think tank at Plymouth University's Centre for Sustainable Philanthropy. He has worked in fundraising since 2001 as editor of Professional Fundraising (2001-2006), account director at TurnerPR (2006-2009) and head of communications at the Public Fundraising Regulatory Association (2009-2013).
  • JC

    There are several sweeping statements in this article which I don’t agree with. I’m a member of the public who dislikes being accosted by chuggers. I already tithe, ie. give 10% of my income to charity, and work for several charities- both paid and unpaid. I just don’t like being approached by strangers trying to get money off me. Or phoned for that matter. Emails are different as I can engage with them how and when I like.

    • Ian MacQuillin

      JC – why don’t you say what the sweeping statements are you disagree with and explain why you disagree with them?

      • Emma Kendon

        And JC, how come you “work for several charities”, but the F2F fundraisers “try to get money off” you? I think this is part of the debate issue Ian raises so well. Let’s raise the debate, and the quality of the debate and that means raise the standard of the language used too. Maybe try to set a good example and be a nice stranger, JC, and maybe let Ian have his constructive feedback too.

        • Sam

          Well done JC. Just goes to show that you don’t have to a swivel eyed chugger-fanatic to be charitable. I’d be interested to know how many posters on here give 10% of their income to charity and work as hard as you do.

          Ian dumbed down the debate when he deliberately portrayed the public as “their antipathy to chuggers [is based] on a combination of gut feeling, personal prejudice and lack of accurate information”.

          Oh and we need to be “excused” as well. Such is the arrogant superior attitude of the fundraising sector.

        • General Custer

          Here’s some constructive feedback…

          Ian – your article is full of waffle and claptrap. The fact is chuggers are so ubiquitous they are the real life equivalent of those bloody annoying pop-ups that appear every time you access an internet site. You know the type – they ask you to register or complete a survey or some such nonsense.

          The difference is that with a click of my mouse I can make these pop-ups go away with a click of my mouse. Not so with chuggers – I’m actually surprised that no-one has punched one in face yet. My god… with the attitude they have they damned well deserve it.

      • Brian

        You know I’ve had some idiot Greenpeace chugger today try to flag me down like I was some goddamned taxi.

        I don’t support Greenpeace. I think the silly stunts they pull are idiotic and there are better ways to raise awareness about environmental issues. I think having a boss who used to commute to work by aeroplane is a little hypocritical and I think any charity that has financial checks in place which are so weak that one of their admin staff went and lost £3m on the international market is feckless and irresponsible. I also think a hidden £100 charge per sign up on the street which isn’t disclosed to the donor but which the charity pays is disingenuous and dishonest. If I’m making a donation I want to know exactly where my money goes. I shouldn’t have to ask – I should be told.

        I have considered this charity and have decided I do not wish to support them. Ever.

        There I was, minding my own business, earphones on when I was clocked by this idiot twenty something. She’s from Greenpeace so I shouldn’t be surprised when straightaway she sees I won’t be able to hear her and starts flapping her hands about like she’s having some kind of fit or someone has slit the muscles at the wrist. The fact I didn’t respond only provoked her to try harder right to the point which I’d just about had enough at being waved at – and she was starting to move a little too close for my liking – I raised my hand and simply told her to “F-OFF” to be greeted by some stupid childish whine as if someone had taken her Christmas presents off her.

        Now… why is it some chuggers don’t get the message. And why is it I have to tell the same charity over and over again I’m just not interested.

        Now if this was a one off it wouldn’t be a problem. But it isn’t because it happens time and time again. And you know I used to be a lot more patient but there’s only so many times I can put up with someone from the same charity acting like a dick. Tell you what Ian – why don’t you ask your buddy Russ Peterken (Ex-Gift Fundraising) who used to work with you at the PFRA about how “Gift Fundraisers” used to saturate streets with their chuggers day after day. I tell you, when that company was going down the tubes, their chuggers were off the scale for pushiness, trawling the same streets repeatedly, approaching the public one after the other literally within seconds. Behaviour that was borderline harassment.

        Chuggers may whinge about people being rude to them but here’s the reason why…

        We’ve had enough of you. You abused your freedom for too long, you acted like idiots and the PFRA sat on its backside and let you get away with it. The antics of some of who would try the patience of a saint. The public isn’t the problem. You are. You behaved liked fools and those of us who put up with it are now sick of the sight of you – and we’re not interested in anything you’ve got to say.

        And before you start harking on about how special you are because you work for a charity – just a quick reminder that YOU are NOT the only one who works for a charity. Your organisation also isn’t the ONLY charity out there. You may think it is because it pays your wages but these of us are a little more discerning than that.

        Seriously I read posts like yours Ian and quite frankly I just want to fill a bucket full of sick. You may have had your little Damscus road experience so you became the chugging-sector’s evangelist (seriously your “I saw the light” story is on par with Paul the Apostle) but there is no need to try and proselytize the rest of us.

        If face to face fails then all fundraising fails? Really? Get over yourself.

        • POY

          Brian, I agree with this 110%. Every single day 4 or 5 times it’s either beggars, chuggers or someone else and I’m sick of it.

          I am happy to donate to buskers and to people sitting there with a booth for their cause, but I don’t want to be stopped. I’m on my lunch break I want some alone time yet I have to tell the 4th person in 15 minutes to go away.

    • PC

      “I just don’t like being approached by strangers trying to get money off me” – JC, for somebody who claims to work for several charities I’m quite surprised that you’re not on board with the simple principle of all fundraising:

      Charities have a right to ask, (some might say an obligation)
      You have the right to say no…

      • Sam

        So how many times should someone be asked in a single day and how many times am I allowed to say “no” and then be justified in getting annoyed because I am tired of people repeatedly trying to stop me in the street.

        Ian – how many times do you think a person should be approached in a single day – and a week – by a charity or succession of charities.

        It’s a nice practical question which I would love to see you answer. Lets move the debate forward and get down to brass tracks.

        Not every area has a site management agreement you know.

  • Charles

    What bothers me about chuggers is that they (usually) do not really work for the charity. They are contract employees who know little about the real issue beyond their street fundraising pitch. Too commercial for me.

    • Ian MacQuillin

      Actually, most of them do work for charities. The use of agencies has declined over the past few years to the point where around 60 per cent of all donors recruited on the street are brought in by charities running their own direct street fundraising operations . But even so, what is wrong with outsourcing to an agency? This is part of my point in this blog. If it is wrong to outsource street fundraising then it is also wrong for charities to engage a direct marketing agency, a legacy consultant, a TV production company and the call centre to handle all the incoming calls they get following the ad being broadcast. When charities outsource their fundraising, they do so because it would not be cost-effective for them to get all this expertise in-house.

      • Elena

        At last, the voice of logic and reason! I couldn’t agree more. In response to Charles, the “chuggers” are indeed “employed” by charities, albeit not directly. Think about this, charities employ agencies and they take all the risk, if they produce no results they do not get paid (in the majority of cases) what then if a charity spends a fortune on a TV advert and achieves nothing or very little in return, does this bother you too? If you already give then a simple “no thank you I already give” will suffice, I have never been bothered further, if you feel guilty then ask yourself why??

        • Dylan

          Amen.

        • Peter

          Think about this: I don’t feel guilty. I feel harassed because I gave the simple “no thank you” to the same charity usually the day or week before.

    • Matthew Hollingsworth

      I worked for an agency for the year I worked as a street fundraiser and I know I personally did my own research into the charity to find what I felt were the most pressing issues they faced.

    • Lola

      Charles, would you hire a plasterer to fix a toilet, or a plumber? Fundraisers need several things: constant training and guidance; a work ethic that even Forrest Gump would be proud of and an unshakeable, sub human mentality. The people who work for the charities work towards the cause (which contrary to common belief is not to get money; that money goes towards the cause). The soldiers on the street work to enable that cause to reach it’s goal. And they work hard. Trust me. Let the charities employees do what they’re good at and the Fundraisers do what they are good at. Why is it ok to make millions not helping people- and they DO Help people- but not a living doing something worthwhile?

  • Kathy Allen

    Hi Ian. What a great blog, I enjoyed reading it. You really are a spokesperson for what many of us in the sector believe. Thank you for speaking out. Face to face, phone, mail, email, text and any other methods of fundraising are giving people the opportunity to right a wrong that they believe in. Anyone who doesn’t like it, be polite, say no thank you and find the way that works for you.

    • Ian MacQuillin

      Thank you Kathy. This debate has to move forward. I think this is the year we might make some progress.

      Ian

      • Sam

        “Only the public can really be excused for basing their antipathy to chuggers on a combination of gut feeling, personal prejudice and lack of accurate information.”

        Dreadful attitude Ian. Perhaps antipathy to chuggers is based on the ineffectiveness of the PFRA to regulate the practice properly – and lets face it, the PFRA was ineffective for quite some time on your watch.

        And for the fundraising sector to spend £20,000 of taxpayers money for a report by Price Waterhouse Coopers to only print the executive summary and recommendations without disclosing the evidence that led to those recommendations I think is a little disingenuous don’t you.

        Perhaps it’s not the public’s attitude that needs to change… maybe it’s the fundraising sector.

        Let me tell you about prejudice. If I clearly state that I do not appreciate being approached on the street (because frankly I am exhausted by it) I am automatically labelled as being anti-charitable. Take a look at some of the posts on here and you’ll see plenty of evidence of that attitude. However, unless you take some time, properly sit down and talk to and look at the public’s experience of street fundraising then you cannot – and will not – move the debate forward.

        I’ve actually found that the most effective way to address issues is to fire off some feedback to the charity. You soon learn that most charities do not follow the FRSB complaints process, which is a condition of their membership, (another problem)…. and on many occasions my concerns have been upheld…. unfortunately most charities need a good push before they are properly addressed.

      • Howard

        Obviously Ian you were never chugged by those tossers who used to work for Gift Fundraising. Bunch of pushy sods I can tell you and the best thing that happened to the centre of my local town is when that company went down the toilet.

  • Gareth Alun Davies

    Hi Ian. Just to say that this is one of the most intelligent articles on F2F I have ever seen, thank you. I think the sentences ‘Ask yourself if you can support it with facts and evidence. Ask yourself if this argument applies to any other form of fundraising: if not, it probably doesn’t apply to F2F either’ sum things up perfectly.

  • Egg ward

    Lest we devalue the need for being a professional in any area of a charity. Outsourcing is actually a necessity because the individuals involved have to know how to do the job this is the same from where money’s is asked and where money is spent. Passionate people have clouded judgement. They make good donors but terrible staff. Surely the main complain is that they don’t “care” about the charity. I think it is more that there feelings don’t get in the way. It’s these feelings of the well meaning that have left the terrible legacy of old fashioned guilt. So say your kids needs urgent medical treatment, you do it yourself with all the well meaning in the world but non of the necessary knowledge or get a professional.

  • Dylan

    Hi Ian,
    I coordinate a F2F team via an agency and cannot agree with you more, however I feel that the “contracted employee” who is somewhat disconnected with the charity is what people often fear. However in my
    experiences many of my fundraisers are actually more knowledgeable and passionate about the charity than some service delivery staff. With over 70% of our income coming from F2F, it is crucial that people stop for 5 minutes and
    listen to our fundraisers, they are people too and are there to ensure we (the charity) is able to make a difference. Thank you for your blog, great stuff.

    • Ian MacQuillin

      Hi Dylan

      I guess you’ll have seen the stuff that Flow Caritas are working on about the career progression from street into office based fundraising – http://www.flowcaritas.co.uk/news.php?view=view&id=172. Early indications from this suggest that the skills fundraisers picked up on the street have really helped them with the subsequent wider fundraising careers.

      I think a lot of people who complain about ‘chuggers’ not knowing anything about the charity haven’t stopped to talk to them. Obvioiusly, there are some very bad street fundraisers out there. But there are a large number of very good, very knowledgeable and very passionate street fundraisers. We are back to the mire we always find ourselves in of wanting reliable statistical evidence but being confronted by anecdotes that ‘prove’ chuggers don’t care about their causes.

      • Brian

        “Obvioiusly, there are some very bad street fundraisers out there”.

        Actually far more than you think.

        And there are some pretty bad ones too.

  • MarkPW

    I understand the arguments being put forward for F2F fundraising and obviously the ROI over time is impressive. My beef for a while has been the fact that the donor before being signed up is not normally told a big chunk of their first year’s contribution is going to be spent on paying commission to the individual signing them up. To me it felt like a dishonest form of fundraising. I am coming around to the opinion that donors are also not told about the cost of other fundraising methods (except if they can be bothered to read annual reports), so why should F2F be treated any differently? Still, I retain a level of discomfort about F2F, perhaps because the solicitation is so personal and one of the parties is donating cash and the other is receiving a personal financial benefit.

    • Matthew Hollingsworth

      Hi Mark I worked as both a street fundraiser and a team leader for a year while living in London. Street fundraisers are required (or at least were while I was there and I doubt it would of changed) to disclose their amount being invested into the campaign and how much is expected to be raised from that investment along with the rules that we have to abide with. I always made sure my team was following these rules but of cause there will be people out there that skip over this. Hope this helps ease your concern a little

    • Ian MacQuillin

      Thanks for your comment Mark. With all forms of ‘donor acquisition’ fundraising, a “big chunk” of you first year’s donation goes to paying back the money the charity had to expend in recruiting that donor (incidentally, street fundraisers don’t get commission, they’re paid a wage or salary).

      It is an inescapable fact of fundraising: you cannot raise money without first spending it. Certain types of fundraising – those that involve a personal ask like F2F and telephone – are required under the Charities Act 2006 to disclose certain financial details and costs about the fundraising. It’s called the solicitation statement and you can read more about it here: http://www.pfra.org.uk/professional_standards/code_rules/solicitation_statement/

      However, there is no requirement for charities to disclose the costs of other forms of fundraising, such as TV and direct mail. So you are right, different methods of fundraising ought not be treated differently. The problem charities face is that there is a perception among the public, media and politicians that charities ought not incur any fixe costs at all.

      You also hit on an important point about your level of discomfort about F2F because the solicitation is so personal. F2F’s greatest strength is it’s greatest weakness. It works precisely because it is a personal ask and you can really engage with people who are receptive to it. But for the same reason, if people don’t want to engage that way, especially if they feel a tinge of guilt about declining to donate, it can instil some very negative reactions.

      As with all forms of fundraising, we need to strike the right balance between how and when charities ask for support in ways that minimise the discomfort that some people might feel as a result, and that includes engaging in debate. But as I have said in this blog, we need to have a proper debate and not just defend ourselves against some of the simplistic assertions regularly levelled at fundraising as if they were knock-back arguments.

      This is what complicates the debate about, for example costs. It would be great to talk about how charities need to spend money on all forms of fundraising (see Sean Triner’s comment above) but too often as soon as we do, someone in the media or politics grabs the wrong end of this stick and starts beating us around the head with it.

      Best wishes, Ian

  • Joe Archer joy

    Nice one Ian thoroughly enjoyed reading this, I have been busting my arse on the streets for 8 years now and am totally invested in the causes I represent. I will always justify what I do but don’t think I would have ever been able to put it as eloquently as you have. Thanks mate

    • Ian MacQuillin

      Thanks Joe, I’m really chuffed this post has helped you. Best wishes, Ian

  • Tony

    Good lord. It’s difficult to know where to start. But let’s give it a go.

    Unsurprisingly Ian you frantically wave the banner for the pro-chugger corner recycling the same pro-chugger arguments over and over again without really carefully considering the issues.

    You claim the PFRA played the straight “we are the regulator” bat. That’s not strictly true is it – as on the PFRA website you had a little note saying “object to chuggers?” which opened up a page full of pro-chugger arguments. I notice it’s gone now on the redesign but the PFRA never really was the regulator it made itself out to be. It’s shameless lobbying of Brimingham City Council’s investigation into a by-law to legally regulate chugging (even going as far as seeking legal advice) suggested to me very interesting behavior for an organization that steps back and adopts a “regulator” position.

    This is very much about chuggers fighting for their corner. The PFRA has been existence for over 10 years but the damning review by Lord Hodgson and the Public Accounts Committee I think spoke a lot about the failure of the sector to effectively regulate itself.

    I would suggest to attempt to equate criticisms of chugging as criticism that apply equally to all other forms of fundraising as a nonsense. Different methods of fundraising have different mechanisms for engagement and different forms of regulation. If I’m direct mailed, telephoned or door knocked I can contact the charity concerned and opt out of this form of approach. There is legislation that protects me if I no longer wish to be approached by the same organization through these methods again and again. Chugging has no such protections and if your city doesn’t have a site management agreement then you’re pretty much stuffed.

    Chugging – quite rightly – gets the attention it deserves because it is a direct, public (and sometimes very intrusive) form of engagement and notably it is the same organizations doing it again and again. Once I was approached by the same charity over a four day period in the same spot (the firm was Gift Fundraising right before it kicked the bucket if you’re interested). The charity ? Amnesty International. When I contacted them response was pretty much an attitude of I should put up with it because they knew full well I could do nothing about it.

    The real problem is whether or not self-regulation is a successful model for chugging. And following the Hodgson review and select committee it was pretty much clear that it had failed. What is laughable is that the PFRA claimed that much of the Birmingham plan was unenforceable – but many of the rules in the fundraising practice guide which are equally meaningless when used in practice. Stipulating how many steps someone should walk alongside someone, whether or not an obstruction did actually take place, what is a high-pressure tactic … when put through the current complaints system none of them really are actually that enforceable because it’s a case of demonstrating whether or not that incident took place. And if a chugger (or team leader) claims that it didn’t in response to a complaint then you’ve no chance.

    And yes Ian I’ve experienced that as well.

    I really wish chugger advocates would be more constructive in how they move the debate forward as complaining of prejudice every time someone speaks against it is just playing to the gallery. I note that neither the PFRA or the FRSB has conducted any survey with the public (at least none that I’m aware of) of their attitudes to chugging. It’s not difficult but the fact it hasn’t been done doesn’t suggest to me a sector that seems keen about seriously evaluating the publics attitude to chugging. It seems to be reduced down to the same argument again and again that if it raises money then it must be a good thing.
    Do the majority of people dislike chugging and if so if it is considered to raise a significant amount of money does that legitimate the method ? I don’t hear anybody having that discussion.
    The standard of debate is depressingly low because neither the PFRA or the FRSB has done anything to lift it choosing instead to trot out the same old lines in response to criticism (as it has done with Lord Hodgson’s recent comments). If the sector keeps adopting a reactionary position to people who disapprove of chugging – whether it is consider prejudicial or not – then it’s only got itself to blame if they think the conversation is still languishing in the gutter.
    After Hodgson’s review the sector had a real opportunity to engage with the public. It didn’t. We were completely excluded from that conversation and instead the PFRA/IOF/FRSB indulged in a spot of navel gazing before a charm offensive with the LGA. The message to the sector needs to be “want a better argument? Then frame the debate. Want to discuss evidence not opinion? Then go and get some”.
    Someone needs to take the first step. Have a conversation with the public. Survey some opinions. Do a study. How many people actually take issue with chugging? What are the different experiences of communities which do and don’t have a site management agreement? Are some methods of approach disliked more than others (and do they need to change?). What sort of information does the public need/would like to know about chugging? Is there a better way of communicating it? Should there be a more effective complaints system – if so what would it look like (the current one is an improvement but it’s still pretty useless) ? Are the current rules effective and enforceable? Does the public have trust in them? If not why not? How many approaches should be considered too many? Do fundraisers operating across multiple sites in a single day cause a problem? Does consideration need to be given between private and public site management agreements? (where private SMA’s exist, but public ones don’t in a geographical area).
    Why doesn’t the sector actually start having that discussion with people instead of issuing press statements, holding conferences, publishing newsletters (About Face: donor doughnuts for goodness sake – which bright spark thought of that one – maybe there should have been on chugger chumps!), and generally refusing to engage with us on any level other than asking us for more money.
    Or the sector could just carrying on quoting how much money chugging raises. Suit yourself. The News of the World had a circulation of two and a half million the year it closed. Numbers aren’t everything.
    Jesus.

  • Sean Triner

    Good stuff Ian. I’d like to add data to opinion. You say other forms of regular giving haven’t been benchmarked. Here in Australia we have benchmarked them.
    In a nutshell, face to face tends to have worse attrition, and comparable cost per acquisition to other RG methods.
    F2F is not the most cost effective fundraising method but it IS cost effective and it gets the volume. 90% of new regular givers in Australia in 2013 were from F2F. More data here. http://seantriner.blogspot.com.au/2014/02/is-face-to-face-fundraising-really.html?m=1

    • Ian MacQuillin

      Thanks Sean, extremely valuable contribution to the discussion (and I had actually read your blog last month). I will certainly reference this in future. Ian

  • Ian MacQuillin

    Thanks Gareth. It’s very kind of you to say so.

  • Helen

    As a “chugger” (and I hate that term), I completely agree with this. I think more people need to be educated in how much money from their donations go towards the cost of fundraising, and how if charities didn’t pay for F2F or their TV commercials (a LOT of people seem to forget that those cost money as well) then they wouldn’t get half as many donations as they do now. I work with Oxfam- For every £1 we get, 84p goes DIRECTLY towards emergency work, 9p is spent on support costs and the last 7p is invested in generating future income (ie- fundraising etc).

    • Nikki

      Working previously as a f2f fundraiser I cannot stand the derogatory term either n when people hear the facts they go off onto another argument. I used to work for shelter and we would be getting 70% of the donors, take us away then what would that leave less help for vunarble people.

  • Danielle

    What a fantastic post! I worked as a Street Fundraiser on and off for two years and have had this discussion more times than I care to remember, it’s great to hear someone in the industry finally talking sense! The most frustrating thing for me was always when people would criticise without knowing any of the facts, basing their argument on ridiculously inaccurate assumptions, then refusing to even consider the facts when presented with them.

    In response to Charles – I strongly disagree with your statement. I ALWAYS did my own research into the charities I worked for, even though to be honest I knew a lot about most of them already – I chose the job because it was something I was passionate about! Also, with regards to agencies who represented various charities, I generally found if you were extremely passionate about a particular charity you would do well with it and be kept on that campaign, rather than be moved to a charity you weren’t that bothered about.

    Of all the words that can be used to describe “chugging”, commercial is really not one of them. In my opinion, street fundraiser are the most un-commercial people in the industry! They are on the streets all day every day, even in extreme weather conditions, because they want to be there. Because they believe in the charity they represent and genuinely want to help. Yes, you do get the odd “bad” fundraiser, but I generally found they only lasted a couple of weeks. To do that job day in, day out for a prolonged period of time, you HAVE to be passionate about it!

    To me, there is nothing more commercial than TV adverts for charities. They cost millions and are usually created by some top marketing exec in a huge corporation – he or she probably couldn’t care less about the charity. To them, making that advert is a job and it’s purely about making money. They approach it exactly the same way they would approach making any other advert, from Aldi to Aston Martin. There is no feeling there, no passion. And you can’t say that about 99% of street fundraisers!

    You can also have a conversation with a fundraiser, you can ask questions and find out a lot more about the charity than you ever could from a 90 second TV ad. I urge you to stop and talk to one and just ask a few questions, you may be surprised by just how knowledgeable they are!

    With regards to Tony’s point about asking the public how they feel about “chugging” – my only question is, quite simply, why? If it raises money for the charities then with all due respect why should that matter? This relates perfectly back to Ian’s point in the blog, your argument there can be applied to all methods of fundraising. Do the majority of the public like seeing dying, skeletal children on their TV screen when they are eating their dinner? Probably not. Does that mean TV campaigns should be stopped?

    Yes I appreciate you can change the channel, but to me that’s more guilt inducing than saying no to a fundraiser! And of course you can “opt-out” of email and telephone marketing, but you can also “opt-out” of speaking to a street fundraiser with a simple “No thank you”.

    Most people don’t like being approached for money, in any sense, but unfortunately with charities it’s necessary. I now volunteer for a charity that’s very personal to me (as well as donating to several others) and I recently organised a charity event – the reaction I faced when asking some businesses for raffle prizes was the same as the reaction I had from some members of the public when I was on the streets! Some people just don’t like giving. But many people do, and we can’t stop every type of fundraising that makes people uncomfortable!

    With all methods of fundraising, most of the people who are recruited as donors through that method would not have donated otherwise. We can throw facts and figures around all day, but as far as I’m concerned that is the only fact that really matters…

    • Tony

      “If it raises money for the charities then with all due respect why should that matter?”]
      And that is precisely the reason why the debate hasn’t moved away from the polarizing arguments and anecdotal evidences that Ian is complaining about.
      The point of engaging with the public is to reframe the debate and move it forward and as I pointed out it is not a case of “is chugging in itself a good or bad thing?” it is whether or not self-regulation is providing to be an effective instrument in regulating the practice in the absence of statutory legislation and whether the PFRA is having the desired effect (it would claim that it does). That is a far more pertinent discussion and I find it remarkable that the public were (and still are) excluded from it.
      All methods of fundraising are not the same. They may all ask and they may all have a desired end result but as I pointed out: their methods of delivery, engagement and regulation are different. There is a world of difference between a television advert and an approach in the street. I could argue equally well that I’ve had a bad experience with a chugger so should I therefore apply that experience to all chuggers (or even the charity itself). The logic doesn’t work does it? Just as if a charity chooses to associate itself with a top marketing executive who is just in it for the money to make a TV advert does that not say a lot about the values of that charity to associate with such people (Why not simply choose an ethical production company to make such an advert or are we saying that just because someone makes an impressive advert and they charge money to do so they are automatically unethical?)
      (By the way, charities do not have a monopoly on dying, skeletal children – there’s this thing called the news I watch occasionally. It’s very informative – it tells me about all the things going on in the world- and sometimes I’m moved enough by a story to find out more about it – or take some action. Occasionally I might even buy a newspaper and be impressed enough by the insightful and thoughtful work of an experienced journalist about a particular issue to decide to take action to support it).
      An “opt-out” is ceasing that method of engagement altogether. If I opt-out of direct mailing I am saying to a charity I do not wish to be direct mailed and I would expect all such mailings to cease. If I’m saying “no thank you” to a chugger I’m not opting out because the attempt to engage has already taken place and it will probably take place again the following week because another charity will have moved into the same pitch. I used this as an example as to illustrate exactly why you cannot over-simplify a criticism of chugging into a criticism of all forms of fundraising.
      The charity sector wants me to stop and talk to a fundraiser. I would urge the sector to stop and listen to the public. It might learn how generous they are. It might grasp that many people appreciate the opportunity to learn about an organization in their own time or that they like to base financial commitment on careful consideration of information and whether it is a cause they feel moved to support as opposed to an impromptu discussion in the middle of the day. It may also learn where self-regulation is failing. The simple fact is that chugging may have had an easier ride and less vitriol had charities made an effort to listen to the public in the first place.
      The fact that really matters to me is not whether an organization is a charity and how many people have signed up to it but how it chooses to engage with me on an initial contact and how it treats me afterwards. It is my money they are after (not time, or talent – just money), after all. Therefore I believe should show some careful thought about how they go about asking for it.

      • Damien M M Doughty

        There is no debate. The fact that some people are offended about people asking them for money to help people who are, on the most part, in a considerably worse position just shows how messed up our society is. When you stand there, as a fundraiser, you get to see the bare faced soul of the general public and I can tell you that it’s not pretty! Selfishness is the epitome of evil. The fact that we all know that there are people starving, people effectively in slave labour, etc. and then somebody has to approach the public to even ask for some help is where the real bitterness should lie. Then, when the vast majority of the public just see this as an annoying inconvenience or claim “I can’t afford it”, it is extremely worrying. Why are we living in a time when a persons lunch hour or a persons phone bill or a persons social life is more important to them than the health and well-being of other people? Contrary to popular belief, you didn’t evolve to be you by survival of the fittest, it was much more down to cooperation and community that has helped us to survive. So, the next time that you are walking down the street and encounter a fundraiser, of course you can opt out but in reality, you are actually opting out of being a human being.

        • Tony

          I think you need to wake up.

          Think very, very, carefully about how quick you’ve judged someone who – for whatever reason – has chosen not to stop for you. You haven’t spoken to that individual. You know nothing about them. They’ve told you nothing about their life and they have no reason to. You have absolutely no idea what causes or charity they support. You absolutely have no idea what is going on with them at all. You may have been the third – – or even fourth – person to approach them that day and they may be getting a little tired of it.

          All that person has done… has decided not to stop for you. How sad you feel that justifies you for condemning them as opting out of being a human being.

          Contrary to what you believe just because you want to talk to someone about something that you feel is important to you that day does not mean that the person you have approached has to drop everything at that particular place, at the particular time just to listen to you.

          If your tirade is an example of what is going on in street fundraisers heads if I don’t stop for them then that’s just another reason for me not to have anything to do with them. I don’t particularly want to hold a conversation with people who hold those kinds of judgmental attitudes. Instead I will carry on financially supporting those charities who I respect greatly, do great work and with whom I have an excellent relationship – and who don’t use street fundraisers.

      • Dan

        If you think that charities are solely after your money then I would say your very much missing the point Tony. Perhaps you would like to take the time to investigate exactly what that means in your own time.

        Also the ‘impromptu’ discussion you may have with a fundraising professional, if listened to properly, should contain a lot more information about the exact problems involved and what the charities are doing about them than any occasional news report may.

        • Tony

          I’m sorry Dan but it’s all the street representatives ever ask for. So perhaps if the charities which are constantly trying to stop me so I sign up to a direct debit on the street are trying to promote another agenda then maybe they are at fault that not getting their message across clearly. Perhaps you would like to advise them as to how they could adjust their approach so I see them differently. I’m sure they would be very interested to hear from you.

          I’m also pleased to inform you that I’m perfectly capable of finding out about problems going in the world and I am also perfectly capable of researching the issues and choosing my own charity to support which is engaging with that particular problem. I’m sorry if I didn’t make that clear to you but I’m happy to correct you.

          I notice you didn’t address the crux of the issue here which is whether regulation of street fundraising is effective – or not. So forgive me if I point out that I think it is you who is very much missing the point of the discussion here. But never mind – you gave it your best shot.

  • Getalife

    Let’s be honest here, if the worst part of your day is being engaged by a young, energetic passion guy/girl who is smiling, waving and out trying do some good and asking you to take 2 minutes out of that absolutely hectic schedule of yours to take part in a conversation where at worst you walk away after a healthy dose of human interaction and at best could quite possibly change someone’s life beyond imagination, well, I think you should count your lucky stars and if it stresses you that much to the point where you feel the overwhelming desire to suddenly turn aggressive or even slightly gives you the urge to be a tiny bit rude, then quite frankly you should seek help and a charity should be set up to help those poor members of the public who have to deal with the fun, enthusiastic and passionate people who are clearly out to make your life a misery.

  • Cain

    Thank you for this blog Ian. I have been a paid professional fundraiser for little over a month and wish I had done it sooner. I am 10 months away from being 40, and have had jobs in Nursing, acting and I.T. street fundraising is the best job I have ever had the privilege to perform. The whole job from a fundraisers perspective relies upon the ability to respect people. Whether that be the people that we approach on the streets or those for whom we are raising funds.

    • Sam

      So you’re saying fundraising of the charity sector shouldn’t be regulated then?

      If you can’t have a grown up discussion about what is the right or wrong way to run a street fundraising operation then you are either a little naive or a little judgmental or both.

      It isn’t about pro or anti fundraising. It’s about whether the street fundraisers are effective in regulating themselves.Try and understand that the sector itself recognizes the need for regulation hence the guidelines from the IOF and the existence of the PFRA. Do try and keep up.

    • Jake

      As a fundraiser myself Damien, I appreciate your points, however I very much disagree that the cause should even be a variable. That’s where the ‘guilt trip’ unfolds. It isn’t silly to assume most people in town are busy with many different errands and to be stopped I can imagine be an annoyance. The reason a person feels guilty is because of the good human nature to feel horrible saying no to something they could help with. Society has taken to it in different ways over the years and I always feel that both sides are to blame.

      If we look back to the history of fundraising. Before the regulations, before pfra then it is right to assume the level of bad manners and disrespect some fundraisers would show to the public and where we all could say ‘it’s a great cause’ noone should be subjected to have to say no more than once. When this regularly occurs year after year and when some fundraisers have been known to be rude and judgemental is there any wonder the public act the same way now.

      Though I massively respect this blog. I can’t stress that most opinions are against ‘us’ and there is not enough people with this mentality. We don’t know what a person has done for charity, we cannot judge what approach they may have encountered. We should act professionally and respectively to uphold the reputation of the charity we represent but also fortify the fundraising sector. The only way is to be polite and allow the public to trust as the way they once did. That is just basic humanity though right? ‘Be nice to neighbour’

      On the other hand people who think it’s ok for their kids to be rude as if we aren’t human. People who say our parents wouldn’t be proud of us or even those who love to make a scene with dramatic effect. Though we can’t judge the reasons those people would be soo ‘mean’ whether it be a bad day etc should be more considerate and just say no. Everyone gets abuse at work but fundraisers are not considered people by some where the public waste their time pretending to be charitable and not just say no or lie to us to excuse their giving. This is a message to those. ‘I DO NOT GIVE TO EVERY CHARITY’ you don’t have to assume saying no to us is the end of the world. I am not on commission and I do not have an opinion on anything you say or do. If you can’t give you do not need to justify to me. I’m only an ambassador for the charity and I respect that you like anybody out their has a choice. I love my job and respect those who do what I do and act with great valour and integrity. Professionalism is key to the success of street f2f fundraising and I hope to be a great asset for the future of a new innovative, friendly, inspiring and engaging fundraising.

    • Jake

      As a fundraiser myself Damien, I appreciate your points, however I very much disagree that the cause should even be a variable. That’s where the ‘guilt trip’ unfolds. It isn’t silly to assume most people in town are busy with many different errands and to be stopped I can imagine be an annoyance. The reason a person feels guilty is because of the good human nature to feel horrible saying no to something they could help with. Society has taken to it in different ways over the years and I always feel that both sides are to blame.

      If we look back to the history of fundraising. Before the regulations, before pfra then it is right to assume the level of bad manners and disrespect some fundraisers would show to the public and where we all could say ‘it’s a great cause’ noone should be subjected to have to say no more than once. When this regularly occurs year after year and when some fundraisers have been known to be rude and judgemental is there any wonder the public act the same way now.

      Though I massively respect this blog. I can’t stress that most opinions are against ‘us’ and there is not enough people with this mentality. We don’t know what a person has done for charity, we cannot judge what approach they may have encountered. We should act professionally and respectively to uphold the reputation of the charity we represent but also fortify the fundraising sector. The only way is to be polite and allow the public to trust as the way they once did. That is just basic humanity though right? ‘Be nice to neighbour’

      On the other hand people who think it’s ok for their kids to be rude as if we aren’t human. People who say our parents wouldn’t be proud of us or even those who love to make a scene with dramatic effect. Though we can’t judge the reasons those people would be soo ‘mean’ whether it be a bad day etc should be more considerate and just say no. Everyone gets abuse at work but fundraisers are not considered people by some where the public waste their time pretending to be charitable and not just say no or lie to us to excuse their giving. This is a message to those. ‘I DO NOT GIVE TO EVERY CHARITY’ you don’t have to assume saying no to us is the end of the world. I am not on commission and I do not have an opinion on anything you say or do. If you can’t give you do not need to justify to me. I’m only an ambassador for the charity and I respect that you like anybody out their has a choice. I love my job and respect those who do what I do and act with great valour and integrity. Professionalism is key to the success of street f2f fundraising and I hope to be a great asset for the future of a new innovative, friendly, inspiring and engaging fundraising.

  • Sam

        • Stephen Page

          Has anyone ever thought to ask how damaging the term Chugger is, to someone that genuinely wishes to spend their waking hours ‘inspiring’ (as oppose to guilt tripping) members of the public/strangers to become part of something greater. I appreciate people are approached more then once, but it tends to be because they are approached by another fundraiser and not by the original representative. Although “chuggers/churglars/beggers” all appear the same to the outside world, through wearing uniform and “wanting your money”, they do not however, share the same brain, and therefore, it’s unlikely if you’re to be approached only once. If approached, people may like to start seeing it as a compliment, as it means that out of all the people present, you are chosen by someone who’s job it is to speak to people of all walks of life… so if approached, it’s because they tend to like something about you.

          Then what is to occur? The high risk of being labelled by a name.
          Society may dislike the concept of feeling bad, yet we all vaguely know the issues at hand, so where does theguilt truly lie?
          I don’t agree with the term Chugger, charity mugger? Or churglar, charity burglar.
          Maybe adjustments do need to be made, as with many attributes of life. Maybe different approaches should be taken.
          And maybe a new name of Cheroes should be blasted from the roof tops, because despite the name calling, the rudeness, the ignoring, the negative media coverage, and the sheer grind of the job role, these Charity Heroes go out in all days, all weather’s,along a difference.

      • tina

  • POY

    I just wish I could be left alone when I walk for 5 minutes.

    Can we have a badge we can wear that tells people to not approach be in the street be it beggars, chuggers, anyone.

    I just want to walk in peace without feeling bad for telling people to go away. And it makes me mad that if I ever was in the position I needed some help with directions because chuggers have ruined the trust of people.

    Leave people alone.

    • Davinia Ramos

  • Or perhaps walking down your street being barraged by unrelenting adverts, samples, chuggers et al might seem more like a dystopic joke than any kind of model of civil society. Liking philanthropy and disliking public harassment shouldn’t be mutually exclusive. Conflating the two is entirely disingenuous.

  • Toby (ex-chugger)

    it’s so difficult for me to write this. But I can no longer live the lie. I, I’ve lost faith in chugging.

    I don’t know when it began, in the early days I was so zealous with fire for the particular charity that was paying my wages that week. And I believed that when I was stopping people in the street that I was
    the light shining human need and suffering and that of trees and stuff and small animals into their dark, ignorant little lives.

    Yes, I believed by them surrendering their bank details for at least £8.50 per month made them a
    better person, and I felt a little warm glow inside as I realised that through me, they had become more socially conscious and more aware and responsible to their fellow man and animal. The sizable bonuses I received were but an additional benefit and to be honest I would have been just as passionate without it.

    I don’t know when the rot set in. I don’t think being told to fuck off in a variety of inventive ways day after day helped. I always had my doubts about giving 75p to the PFRA and not telling the donor, or the £100
    which lined my bosses pockets. But I was told that these things didn’t matter and I was doing great thing for those less fortunate than myself.

    But it was the way people changed. Those who I recognised seemed to look a little pissed off at seeing me day after day, and after a while that friendly”not today” smile seemed to change into one which
    suggested that “I was around a little too often” to one of exasperation and finally became one of a look of “you come near me agai you cunting bastard and I’ll punch your fucking lights out”. And to be honest people started to doubt my credibility when I started working for several charities. Many told me to “get a proper job” and to “stop harassing me you pushy little cunt”. One man told me that if he had to tell me to “fuck off” one more time it would be the last thing I would ever hear. Many women said they had had stalkers that had got the message
    faster than I had.

    The minister from my local Church told me once that I would have tested “the patience of God almighty himself” and that for him the “rapture couldn’t come fast enough” and that he was still praying
    for “fire to come down from heaven to consume me so I was burnt to a crisp”.

    Even when I explained I had targets and that if I didn’t hit them I’d be sacked people told me that they “couldn’t give a fuck” and asked me if I cared about the cause so much then “why didn’t I just fuck off abroad and do the job myself” and that surely I “must have got enough funding for the next operating year you pestering little
    bastard”.

    I mean, I couldn’t believe it when people were so rude to me especially when I was only asking for five minutes of their time and a small regular donation. And if they already gave, then that was great, what was wrong
    about hearing about where their money was going and being persuaded to give a little more?

    I took such pride in my work, I mean with a day and a half’s training I felt like a real professional. But the final straw came on Wednesday afternoon.

    I’d just ran over to a man who’d just crossed the street and looked like he was going for a bus. I figured he’d be ok to get the next one and if I didn’t catch him then then it might have been an opportunity lost.

    I’d barely opened my mouth to tell him that he should stop for me and listen to what I had to say when he told me that my head had been so far up my backside I couldn’t see clearly because of “all the shit in my
    eyes”. And that to be frank it was “cunts like me” that cheapened charity giving by “walking the streets like a desperate hooker looking fo the next sad cunt punter to blow to get paid for her fix”.

    He told me that so many organisations did stuff online,where people could find out about them and set up their own direct debits without any hassle or their personal private details being flashed around for
    everyone to see. He said that many websites allowed you to search for charities which were local and that it was a crying shame that these weren’t publicised. He seemed really upset that it was “fucks like you” paid by
    “fat-fuck-cunt charities who squander a shitload of money on TV advertising as well as on fuckers like you” that were getting all the exposure on the street.

    Of course I denied this and told him he was mistaken, but you know what. He took my phone, put in the website and showed me right then and there this amazing charity search website before he threatened to
    “shove it [the phone] up my arse” if I came near him again.

    Before I could argue he told me that “that was the end of it”, and if I had an ounce of integrity to my character that I would stop treating people like cows waiting to be milked and that if I wanted to save the world that I should “fuck off and do so” and not expect “everyone else to pay for whatever cause had floated to the top of
    my-shit-for-brain in that particular month”.

    Then he said something really weird. He said if I went home I could go look in the mirror and realise what a sanctimonious little twat I’d been.

    And I did exactly that. I think that was the turning point.

    I realised then that when all is said and done that no matter what the cause if you shove it down people’s throats day after day that they will eventually get so fucked off with you that it doesn’t matter what the cause is, decent hard working people will eventually want to rip your eyes out and skullfuck your brain if you keep pestering them for money day after day hiding behind some self-serving moralistic bullshit. If

    It was a hard journey to take.. I’m so sad and disappointed that so many people have yet to take it.

  • I think you’d find it hard to persuade most charities and indeed their fundraising company partners that all their business partners should be “totally not-for-profit”. How would charities receive auditing, accountancy, banking, investment and other professional skills and services? Which charities provide those on a not-for-profit basis?

    Which builders build a new hospice for no profit? Who fits out a veterinary surgery for no fee?

    There *is* choice in the sector. For example, charities can choose to use the for-profit JustGiving or the not-for-profit Virgin Money Giving to handle online donations.

    And on the point of some fundraising company leaders/founders earning more than some of the leaders of charity clients, isn’t that a likely result for any company that successfully provides services to multiple organisations? Work for one charity, and earn X, run a company that helps 100 charities earn income and earn Y x Z (fee x number of clients).

  • John Doe

    Great post Ian. Having worked as a D2D fundraiser for many years I have a tremendous amount of respect for those pounding the pavements in the name of a good cause. I would like to ask what you considerable reasonable or acceptable frequency for a site (street or postcode in the case of D2D) to be used. I ask this because I recently began working from home and over the last 8 weeks I have had no less than 5 fundraisers at my door. Naturally my background as a fundraiser leads me to be incredibly receptive to those who chap my door, but I felt a bit conflicted after the 5th chap in 8 weeks. I feel that many people working in the F2F sector would have you believe that people who disagree with F2F are ignorant to its effectiveness or just “don’t get it”. So much of this discussion revolves around the question, “where do we draw the line?”. Surely, one of the biggest concerns people have is the rate at which they’re stopped in the street and how often their doors get knocked. I can confirm that the F2F agency I worked for chapped just shy of 3 million doors per month up and down the UK. That is not a false claim nor an exaggeration. And they are only one of many, many D2D providers. I am aware that certain cities have SMA’s and that London’s D2D is regulated differently. To my knowledge however, the rest of the country is essentially a free-for-all, with deprived postcodes sadly being targeted more often (which is perhaps a discussion for another time). Do you see the potential, for lack of a better word, ‘saturation’ of fundraising being an issue that needs addressed?

  • stibbel

    What this article and subsequent posts reveal is that charities and fundraisers seem unaware that they have taken on the corporate language, structure and attitudes of the institutions their whole purpose was once created to challenge. Even the phrase “The Charity Sector” is by itself an indicator that many charities regard themselves as an intrinsic part of the corporate mainstream. It is this very fact that most turns away potential givers to charity.

    As for chuggers and fundraising organisations who adopt the direct debit or extended pledge method of raising funds, they constantly tell us that this is the most efficient way of not only fundraising but also the best PR method of gaining respect. I utterly dispute that claim, for which charities almost never offer any hard evidence.

    Picture the situation where a shopper is exiting a supermarket and is approached by a chugger: Typically that shopper will reach into their pocket and offer a DIRECT sum of money there and then. But no, that’s not good enough, because the charity REJECTS that cash and instead starts working on the hapless shopper for a contract to supply regular cash by signing up to a direct debit.. I have actually stood there myself with a five or ten pound note saying “Just take this – I don’t want to sign up to any scheme – just take the cash now”, and that cash is rejected. It is rejected because the chugger cannot earn commission on a direct contribution.

    This is total lunacy.

    While it might be naive to suggest that charities should go back to the purely voluntary method of raising funds, the pendulum has swung violently in the wrong direction. Most big charities are seen now as grossly inefficient self-perpetuating corporations with executives and work practices that end up turning off those they wish to get on their side. Almost routinely large charities are reluctant to freely publish the ratio between income and expenditure. Those that do reveal a very poor ratio indeed. Charities need to wake up to the fact that the further they get absorbed into the corporate world, the less enthusiasm there is to support them. Get rid of the corporate language and buzzwords, get rid of the chuggers and return to your roots.

    • disqus_77AlOIxYvh

      ‘What this article and subsequent posts reveal is that charities and
      fundraisers seem unaware that they have taken on the corporate language,
      structure and attitudes of the institutions their whole purpose was
      once created to challenge.’

      Which charities have been created for this purpose? Charities are created to do charitable work, and must prove in detailed accounts each year that they are doing so in order to retain the term- you may be thinking of activist groups, which are not charities (though some do carry out public fundraising). This first paragraph illustrates exactly what the writer is saying about the ‘anti-chugger brigade’s ‘gut feeling’ based objections: you are first creating your own definitions of charities as ‘the opposite of corporates’ then determining your objection based on that incorrect assumption. It isn’t the 70’s, dude- charities aren’t run by aged white hippies with nothing better to do that bake cakes and sing kumbayah.

      PS cash is rejected because it’s against the rules, and it’s against the rules because a) fraudulent fundraisers could pocket money which the public have given for charitable work and b) honest fundraisers could get mugged for it. It’s all pretty straightforward once you start using logic rather than anger. Bake a cake and chill.

