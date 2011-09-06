Eve Appeal's iPhone app to fundraise with the 'kiss of life'

Gynaecological cancer charity The Eve Appeal has created an iPhone app designed to raise funds and promote Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month (GCAM), which runs through September.

The free app, a new venture for the charity, allows users to send a virtual kiss along with a message to their friends and family. Each kiss generates a £1 donation through reverse billing SMS. This approach was used because Apple still does not permit charity donations to be made through their usual in-app purchase system.

Users can either take a photo of their kiss or choose one from a selection of cartoon kisses. Once a kiss has been photographed or selected, a message can be added and together both are sent to the recipient via email. The sender will also receive an email of thanks from The Eve Appeal with a link so that they can view their sent kiss on the campaign website.

The Eve Appeal hopes to gain 7,500 kisses during the month, one for every woman who dies of gynaecological cancer in the UK every year. Kisses can also be sent via the website or by post.

The app is available to download for free from Apple’s app store and iPhone users can also text “Eve” to 70800 to receive a direct download link to the app (texts cost 25p plus your standard network rate).

www.gcam11.org.uk

