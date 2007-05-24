National Missing Persons Helpline renamed

The National Missing Persons Helpline, the only UK charity that works with young runaways, missing and unidentified people, their families and others who care for them, has been renamed Missing People. Its change of name coincided with today’s International Missing Children’s Day.

The charity unveiled its re-launched official yellow charity ribbon via a large scale projection on Marble Arch, London last night as well as the first ever UK direct mailing to help find missing children.

The projection included photographs of Madeleine McCann, Samantha Osborn and Javian Matthews, as well as the relaunched Yellow Ribbon.

Ribbons can be purchased direct from the charity for £1 each, and will also be available from selected Snappy Snaps stores nationwide from the start of June.

