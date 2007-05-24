Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

National Missing Persons Helpline renamed

Posted by on 24 May 2007 in News
1 Comment
National Missing Persons Helpline renamed

The National Missing Persons Helpline, the only UK charity that works with young runaways, missing and unidentified people, their families and others who care for them, has been renamed Missing People. Its change of name coincided with today’s International Missing Children’s Day.

The charity unveiled its re-launched official yellow charity ribbon via a large scale projection on Marble Arch, London last night as well as the first ever UK direct mailing to help find missing children.

The projection included photographs of Madeleine McCann, Samantha Osborn and Javian Matthews, as well as the relaunched Yellow Ribbon.

Ribbons can be purchased direct from the charity for £1 each, and will also be available from selected Snappy Snaps stores nationwide from the start of June.

782 total views, 15 views today

Tags:
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!