Lloyds TSB collects foreign and old coins for Marie Curie Cancer Care

Lloyds TSB will be placing coin collection boxes for Marie Curie Cancer Care in its branches from 19 September this year. The bank will convert all foreign and old coins donated into pounds and pass on the money raised to the cancer charity.

All funds raised will contribute to Lloyds TSB’s target of £1 million to raise money to support 70 local Marie Curie Nurses who provide free nursing care to cancer patients in the UK.

Lloyds TSB’s community programme was valued at over £35 million in 2004.

