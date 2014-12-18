Illuminated Christmas houses that raise funds for charity

Lights! Christmas! Fundraising action!

If you are going to spend weeks decorating your house with Christmas lights and then attracting visitors from near and far to your road, you might as well do it to raise funds for charity. At least that might placate the neighbours as the crowds descend to stare and enjoy the spectacle.

Some Christmas light displays nowadays are achieving remarkable effects, often with thousands of coloured lights, sound, and movement.

Here are just some of the striking charitable Christmas light displays we have come across.

1. Best of Star Wars in Newark

Tom BetGeorge in Newark, USA, has used over 100,000 lights to create this stunning son et lumiere performance around his house.

The money raised, presumably from visitors’ donations, is given via his church to help poor and homeless people.

2. Frozen in Dagenham

Andy McNab (not the author) and his family have decorated their house and those of several of their neighbours in the style of Disney’s ‘Frozen’. The crowds of visitors are being invited to donate to the children’s burns unit at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex.

3. Haughton illuminations

The villagers of Haughton, Staffordshire, put on a large display at Christmas involving lots of houses. Here is their 2012 display. Residents typically raise £5,000 in donations to charity each year.

Do your charity’s supporters have anything that can beat this? Have they raised large sums in this way?

Let us know in the comments below. Even better, post a link to a video of them.

Photo: house Christmas lights by Romakoma on Shutterstock.com

9,778 total views, 47 views today