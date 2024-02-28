About this book Author Radha Friedman EAN/UPC 9798858889243 Date of publication 25 September 2023 Format Paperback Edition 1 Publisher Difference Press

Fundraising without Burnout

Radically Reimagining Philanthropy to Transform Your Impact

Fundraising for your nonprofit can feel never-ending and stressful, causing many fundraisers to burn out and quit. You believe in the mission, and you do whatever it takes to reach your fundraising goals. However, somewhere along the way, you’ve inadvertently run over your boundaries and confused your priorities. You are overworked, overstressed, and starting to understand how Sisyphus must have felt pushing that boulder up the hill in vain.

In Fundraising without Burnout Radha Friedman, a philanthropic advisor with decades of experience funding nonprofits around the world, offers a frank and witty critique of how the “best practices” we’ve been taught are actually sabotaging our fundraising efforts. By debunking the myths that keep inequitable practices in place, Radha provides solutions that help nonprofit leaders redefine their purpose, prevent burnout, and meet their fundraising goals while reclaiming their peace.

In this book, you’ll discover how to:

Create a culture where fundraisers feel valued and empowered

Identify and replace outdated and harmful fundraising practices that lead to stress and burnout

Heal from the years of unbalanced living

Attract aligned donors, and confidently refuse funding that comes with unacceptable strings attached

Prepare for the “great wealth transfer” to women and the expected, consequent changes to the nonprofit sector



About Radha Friedman

Radha has worked with everyone from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to luminaries like the Dalai Lama and president Joyce Banda, to reviewing grants for MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving. Radha co founded the Landesa Center for Women’s Land Rights (winner of the Hilton Humanitarian Prize and Skoll Award) and has been named a fellow by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, American Express Foundation, Independent Sector, Henry M. Jackson Foundation, and the Global Women’s Leadership Network.



Reviews

“So appreciative of Radha’s book that synthesizes important ideas and provides practical ways to address burnout among fundraising professionals. It’s a timely book, as we are losing so many fundraisers, whose work is critical for advancing a just and equitable world.”

– Vu Le, Author, Unicorns on Fire and the Nonprofit AF blog

“A must-read book for anyone interested in shifting philanthropy and our practices. Women are expanding their financial influence in the fields of philanthropy, impact investing, and venture capital, and it’s time to pay attention and take action.”

– Tuti Scott, former CEO, Tides



Listen to Radhacal Good

Radhacal Good is a podcast from Radha Friedman about how to change the world by investing in women and girls – especially women of colour, women who are LGBTQ and women with disabilities.

Women and girls still receive less than 2% of philanthropic funding in the US, and less than 1% goes to women of colour.

In this podcast she explores how women are poised to lead a revolution towards equity as women’s wealth and power grows.