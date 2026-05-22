Scholarship opens for applications to fund future environmental careers Photo: Young Darwin Scholarship

The Field Studies Council (FSC) is inviting applications for this year’s Young Darwin Scholarship, a national programme designed to equip young people with real-world environmental skills.

The initiative, which has supported more than 450 scholars since its launch in 2012, is inviting young people aged 16–25 to apply.

The scholarship offers an opportunity for young people passionate about nature, science, and the environment to access high-quality learning experiences with the charity at a fraction of the usual cost. Ana Forbes, from the FSC, commented that the programme is “more than a scholarship – it’s a gateway to a lifelong journey of discovery, inspiration and connection”.

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Successful applicants choose from a range of eligible courses and experiences, which are centred around time outdoors in environmentally rich and engaging spaces. The programme provides hands-on experience in practical, transferable field skills, environmental techniques, and confidence-building through outdoor exploration.

Separate programmes based on age

The scholarship begins with an in-person experience, either a residential trip or a series of day trips, at locations across the UK between July and October. Separate programmes are available for 16–17 year-olds and 18–25 year-olds.

Those selected for the scholarship spend time outdoors developing their identification and recording skills, exploring landscapes, and learning directly from leading environmental specialists.

Following this, scholars receive ongoing support, including a selection of Wild ID guides, an allowance for further learning experiences, and membership in the Young Darwin Scholar alumni network. Scholars also join a community of like-minded young people, gaining access to alumni events and further discounted learning opportunities.

FSC tutor Kelsie Cooling, a 2024 scholar, transitioned from the scholarship to a traineeship and is now a full-time tutor at the Epping Forest centre. She says that the network helped her feel supported despite coming from a non-science degree background.

The programme is funded through grants and donations. Last year’s programme saw 35 scholars attend eight different locations in England, Wales, and Scotland, and “received a 100 per cent satisfaction rating”. Interested young people are encouraged to apply promptly.

Applications to the Young Darwin Scholarship close on 27 May 2026.