Young Women in Mind grant programme opens Image: The Pilgrim Trust

The collaborative funding programme Young Women in Mind 2026-2028 is now open for applications.

The programme has been set up by the Pilgrim Trust, the Prudence Trust and the Julia Rausing Trust. It is only open to UK registered charities that already deliver therapeutic mental health services and meet all the core criteria.

It is designed to support these charities to strengthen and scale effective, age-appropriate, and gender informed mental health support for girls and young women aged 14–25 in the UK.

Advertisement

A total of £5 million will be distributed over three years.

Grants of £200,000 to £500,000 spread across three years are available.

To be eligible organisations must be operating in either Northern Ireland, Scotland, the North of England or the Midlands. Organisations working UK-wide or England-wide are also welcome to apply for work across their remit.

A pre application webinar will take place in early June.

Further eligibility criteria and how to apply can be found on the Pilgrim Trust’s website. The deadline for the first application stage is 22 June 2026.