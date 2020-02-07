Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation launches Mental Health Fund for Young People

Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation has launched a dedicated fund in support of local mental health initiatives for children and young people through The Good Exchange platform.

The Foundation’s new Bedfordshire Mental Health Fund for Young People officially opened on 6 February and will run for one year with a dual aim of distributing grants between £1,000 and £5,000 to local charitable organisations and growing the fund through collaboration with funders, local businesses and individuals who want to work together and give money to support this worthwhile cause.

According to analysis by the University of Bedfordshire (commissioned by the Foundation), there are an estimated 660 boys and 360 girls aged 5-10 years and 815 boys and 550 girls between the ages of 11-15 with a mental health problem in Bedford Borough.

Organisations from Bedford and Central Bedfordshire involved in delivering mental health education, promotion and development, including therapy and counselling sessions, are encouraged to submit their applications for funding via the Foundation’s Funder Page on The Good Exchange platform.

Dipak Mistry, Grants Manager, Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation commented:

“We’re fully committed to supporting mental health solutions in our local area. Through our new Mental Health Fund for Young People, we hope to be able to support a range of different initiatives, but we really need other grant-giving organisations and individuals throughout the county to join with us to support this hugely worthwhile cause. All local groups who’d benefit from financial support – covering the costs of providing treatments and therapy sessions to general day-to-day overheads and equipment costs should apply via The Good Exchange.”

Ed Gairdner, COO of The Good Exchange added: