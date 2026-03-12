Corporate Partnerships Conference 26th March 2026, Fundraising Everywhere.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reports $1.58 billion in global giving

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 12 March 2026 | News

Detail from cover of Caring for Those in Need, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints' 2025 annual report
Annual report 2025 cover (detail). Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released its annual Caring for Those in Need report, detailing its worldwide support in humanitarian aid, welfare, and community support, valued at US$1.58 billion in 2025.

The report, titled “Loving Our Neighbors: How the Church Provided Global Relief in 2025,” documents the reach of the Church’s relief work across 196 countries and territories.

Driven by the Church’s core principle to “love God and our neighbor,” it completed of 3,514 humanitarian projects, many of which benefited from millions of hours of volunteer service.

Church members contributed 7.4 million hours of service at welfare and self-reliance facilities, through service missions, and in various community projects.

A significant portion of this effort is facilitated by the Church’s foundational welfare programme, which provides for immediate needs while fostering long-term self-reliance. This includes the operation of 121 bishops’ storehouses across six countries, which collectively donated food (the equivalent to approximately 31 million meals) to food banks and nonprofit organisations “serving those in need”.

During 2025 the Church’s community-focused service JustServe grew by 114,639 new users, passing one million users.

Chart showing statistics for 2025 by Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints.
Image: Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints

Investing in longer-term resilience

In addition to its work on emergency relief and food security, the report features the Church’s support for programmes that build long-term stability and resilience. These initiatives included:

The Church also operates other long-term growth tools such as the Perpetual Education Fund, BYU–Pathway Worldwide, the Benson Scholarship, and EnglishConnect.

Global collaboration

The Church also collaborates with other aid groups, including UNICEF, the World Food Programme, Project HOPE, CARE, WaterAid, and ShelterBox.

The report highlights the “Caring for Women and Children” initiative, where the Church’s Relief Society General Presidency convened eight global humanitarian organisations, grouping them into four consortia. The collaboration was designed to “leverage resources and expertise for maximum impact”.

The results of this focus last year on women and children included:

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson comments in the report:

“When we care for women and children through nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations, and education, we are investing in a healthier and more hopeful future.”

The Caring for Those in Need report, along with an interactive map of projects, is available on the Church’s website.

WATCH: A Year of Impact, A Future of Giving

youtube placeholder image

