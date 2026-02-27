Funding offered for small UK charities’ digital presence

The Fat Beehive Foundation is offering grants of up to £2,500 to help UK-based charities with an annual turnover of less than £1 million improve their digital presence.

Every year, the Fat Beehive digital agency allocates a portion of its profits to the foundation, to make sure that small charities across the UK have the opportunity to expand their reach and change more lives for the better.

Recognising the difficulty small organisations face in securing funding for digital transformation, the foundation aims to bridge this gap.

The funding supports specific digital projects such as building new websites, developing online resources, or improving digital accessibility, rather than general IT needs. Trustees are particularly keen to support traditionally hard-to-fund organisations, including those working with prisoners, refugees, or disadvantaged youth.

Grants are awarded twice a year. The next application deadline is 31 March 2026, for review at the April trustee meeting, with the subsequent deadline being the end of September for the October meeting. Charities must allow up to three months for a response and are required to provide a supporting quote for the work.

The guidance on applications is very clear: charities need to check that they are eligible first so as not to waste their time or that of the foundation. The Fat Beehive Foundation is not a funder of general IT support e.g. software and hardware.