Easyfundraising launches funding pot for grassroots charities Easyfundraising

Cashback fundraising platform easyfundraising has launched a funding pot for UK charities and good causes this Spring, with a focus on small and grassroots charities.

Easyfundraising has to date helped UK charities and good causes raise £67 million in unrestricted funding by generating a donation at no cost to the supporter whenever they shop online via one of the site’s retailer partners.

The easyfundraising Impact Fund is their way of providing even more support for some of the communities and grassroots charities and good causes that are “at the heart of the platform”, according to CEO James Moir.

Advertisement

The Impact Fund marks the first small step into grant funding for the platform and will be funded by easyfundraising through a ring-fenced annual budget. The Impact Fund will allocate £10,000 of grand funding to 20 charities and good causes, giving each one a much needed £500 funding boost.

The funding on offer is also unrestricted, so can be used however the charity wishes.

In their latest State of the Nation survey, published in December 2025, the cashback fundraising platform found that 90% of their charities and causes said that things have got worse for them due to the cost of living, whilst 84% have experienced reduced fundraising income and 54% are concerned about cashflow.

James Moir explained the thinking behind the new fund, saying:

“The Impact Fund is designed to provide some much needed extra funding alongside the free donations people already raise for such causes every day when shopping via easyfundraising. We want to help causes cover real-world costs at a time when many are really struggling to survive.”

The easyfundraising Impact Fund is open to eligible UK-based good causes including:

registered charities

not for profit organisations

sports teams and clubs

schools and education settings

after-school and youth groups

social enterprises and CICs

and churches and religious organisations.

Good causes do not need to be signed up to easyfundraising to apply.

“We’re hoping this is just the start of how we use grant funding to support more charities and good causes in the UK,” added Moir. “It’s a really simple application process that will enable as many causes – even ones with very little time and resources – to apply.”

Applications to The Impact Fund are open from 23 February to 5 April 2026.