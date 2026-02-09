New fundraising and charity leadership appointments for February 2026 Shelterbox’s Truro office

The latest senior appointments in fundraising and charity leadership include Claire Rowney at Ronald McDonald House, Meral Nugent at Nightingale Cancer Support Centre, Kate Collins stepping down as CEO at Teenage Cancer Trust, and Fee Gilfeather at Shelterbox.



Claire Rowney becomes a trustee at Ronald McDonald House Charities

Claire Rowney

Ronald McDonald House Charities has strengthened its board with the appointment of a new Trustee, marking a poignant “full-circle” milestone for Claire Rowney who first supported the organisation as a McDonald’s crew member. Rowney is CEO of Breast Cancer Now.

This appointment highlights the long-term impact of corporate-charity partnerships on career trajectories, as Rowney describes via LinkedIn the “full-circle news” of her move from initial grassroots fundraising on the restaurant floor to strategic charity leadership.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the transition, Rowney noted that supporting the mission at a board level is “both humbling and energising,” adding: “Ronald McDonald House Charities provides a true home away from home for families with seriously ill children—it is a big reminder that early experiences matter, and that sometimes life has a wonderful way of bringing things back around.”

Before Breast Cancer Now she held senior leadership roles at some of the UK’s major charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Save the Children UK and Cancer Research UK.

Claire brings extensive fundraising experience, having led many of the sector’s most high-profile and high-impact fundraising campaigns, from Race for Life and World’s Biggest Coffee Morning to Christmas Jumper Day and Stand Up To Cancer.

CEO for Nightingale Cancer Support Centre

Meral Nugent

The Nightingale Cancer Support Centre has appointed Meral Nugent as their new CEO.

With her 25-year career in the UK healthcare sector, Nugent brings in-depth experience of corporate affairs and PR & communications plus a wealth of policy and commercial knowledge to this CEO role.

She joins the Centre from HCA Healthcare where she was Director of Corporate Affairs and before

that she served as Head of Global Communications at Advanz Pharma.

She began volunteering with The Nightingale in 2024, going on to become the Office

Manager, and now returns in this leadership position.

Kate Collins to set down as CEO at Teenage Cancer Trust

Kate Collins

Kate Collins will step down as Chief Executive of Teenage Cancer Trust at the end of January 2026 after 16 years at the charity, eight of which were in the top role.

Under her leadership Teenage Cancer Trust expanded its work with young people with cancer, now supporting 7,000 young people annually. Her key achievements include increasing annual income from £15mn to £20mn, completing the national unit expansion programme, and successfully navigating major sector challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Kate also drove key advocacy work, securing the inclusion of young people with cancer in national cancer strategies and establishing the Youth Advisory Group to embed young voices in governance.

Paul Spanswick, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said:

“Kate’s contribution to Teenage Cancer Trust over 16 years has been exceptional. Her vision, determination, energy, and compassion have shaped what we do today. She leaves the organisation in a strong position – financially secure, strategically clear, and ready for our next evolution.”

Kate Collins framed the decision as a strategic leadership choice, stating, “I’ve been thinking for some time about when would be the right leadership moment to step away. It’s never easy to do this but I believe leaders should transition when an organisation is ready for its next evolution, not in the middle of instability… For me, stepping back now is the most responsible, future-focused leadership decision I can make.”

Julie Worrall, Director of Engagement, will serve as Interim Chief Executive.

ShelterBox appoints Director of Fundraising and Communications

Fee Gilfeather

International disaster relief charity ShelterBox has appointed Fee Gilfeather as its new Director of Fundraising and Communications.

She brings over 18 years of experience in the not-for-profit sector, including senior roles at Oxfam GB where she led mass engagement and fundraising campaigns. Her expertise spans fundraising strategy, brand development, partnerships, and integrated communications.

From its Truro headquarters in Cornwall, ShelterBox teams are currently supporting displaced communities in some of the world’s most overlooked crises, including Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Somalia.