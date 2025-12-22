Fundraising and charity appointments in December 2025 Marc Whitmore. Photo: Ed Nix

This month’s second round-up of fundraising and charity leadership appointments includes a return to More Partnership for Marc Whitmore, a new Head of Partnerships (Philanthropy) at the CSJ Foundation, and an Archbishop-elect of Westminster with extensive experience in and understanding of the charity sector and philanthropy.

More Partnership appoints Marc Whitmore as Managing Partner

Marc Whitmore. Photo: Ed Nix

Scotland-based philanthropy consultancy More Partnership has appointed Marc Whitmore as Managing Partner. He succeeds Interim Managing Partner Amit Aggarwal with immediate effect.

Marc had already spent a decade at More Partnership, working with a wide range of clients from colleges at Oxford and Cambridge, to the University of Helsinki, the Design Museum, and US-based Climate Central. He then left to become Chief Executive of national youth leadership charity UpRising.

Marc’s appointment comes at a time when organisations are asking increasingly sophisticated questions about the role philanthropy can play in achieving long-term impact. As fundraising strategies grow more complex, institutions are seeking advice that combines strategic clarity, organisational insight, and a deep understanding of donor motivation.

Founded in 1989, More Partnership advises universities, hospitals, schools, arts and cultural organisations, and charities on fundraising strategy, campaign planning, and philanthropic growth. It works both in the UK and internationally. It is an employee-owned consultancy, a development which Whitmore helped achieve during his earlier time at the business.

Nik Miller, Board Partner, said:

“We were looking for a Managing Partner who understands what makes More Partnership distinctive, while also bringing the leadership experience needed for the next phase of the firm’s development. Marc combines a deep understanding of More Partnership’s culture and client work with a proven track record of leading a national charity through significant change, as we continue to grow the firm’s impact, capability and reach.”

More Partnership plans to grow its team in 2026 in response to increasing demand for strategic philanthropy advice.

Romilly Dennys joins CSJ Foundation

Romilly Dennys has joined the CSJ Foundation (CSJF) as Head of Partnerships (Philanthropy).

Romilly Dennys

In this role she will lead the development of new philanthropy partnerships with individuals and corporates, while overseeing the CSJF’s media and communications strategy.

Reporting to Nathan Gamester, Managing Director, she will be based in the London office.

Established in 2021, the CSJF supports and champions the UK’s grassroots charities tackling the root causes of poverty and social breakdown.

Through an alliance of 900 charities, the CSJF identifies the most innovative organisations and connects them with philanthropists and national policymakers – creating new investment opportunities and ensuring their voices are heard by senior government decision-makers.

Romilly brings significant government and corporate sector experience to the role. She previously served as a Special Adviser across three government departments: the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and the Northern Ireland Office (NIO). In the corporate sector, she led corporate communications and CSR for Deliveroo and was a Director at Grayling, a global PR firm.

Catholics in Fundraising welcome Archbishop-elect Richard Moth as Archbishop of Westminster

Archbishop-elect Richard Moth

Catholics in Fundraising (CiF) has welcomed the appointment of Archbishop-elect Richard Moth as Archbishop of Westminster by Pope Leo, in recognition of his extensive experience of and understanding of the charitable sector.

According to the network of Catholics working in fundraising in the UK, his leadership at the Plater Trust “has been instrumental in supporting a wide range of Catholic charities, strengthening the sector’s capacity to serve communities across England and Wales.

In addition, the group welcomed Archbishop-elect Moth’s recent involvement in the Catholic Bishops’ Conference’s document, Render Unto Caesar, which it stated “has provided invaluable guidance on the responsible use of wealth and the importance of aligning taxation with Catholic Social Teaching”. His insights had “helped shape a more thoughtful approach to philanthropy, ensuring that resources are directed where they are most needed to support Catholic charitable causes”.

John Green, Chair of Catholics in Fundraising, said:

“As a boy, I had the joy of serving Mass for then Fr Richard at St Saviour’s, Lewisham, and saw a deeply pastoral side of him. As Chairman of Catholics in Fundraising, we welcome his appointment by Pope Leo. His episcopal leadership in the Catholic charity sector will ensure that this work, more needed than ever, will be strengthened. Our prayers and good wishes are with Archbishop-elect Moth as he takes up this important ministry.”

Green added that the group was looking forward to working with Archbishop-elect Moth “to advance the mission of Catholic charities and to foster a spirit of generosity and solidarity within the Church”.



New CEO at Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust

Nicola Purdy

The Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust, the grantmaker which last year made grants of £13.8 million, has appointed its interim chief executive Nicola Purdy to the role on a permanent basis. She has been serving as interim for the past 12 months at the funder which works to address the root causes of conflict and injustice.

Purdy has been serving as acting chief executive of JRCT – a funder which supports those who address the root causes of conflict and injustice – since December 2024.

She was previously chief operating officer at Quakers in Britain, and has led award-winning projects for charities including Save the Children International. JRCT is a grant-making Quaker trust.

Purdy said:

“Having grown to deeply care about the Trust – our people, our Quaker values, and the vital work we support – I believe wholeheartedly in our mission to address the root causes of conflict and injustice for a more peaceful and just society.

“… I’m committed to making sure JRCT remains a catalyst for positive social change; funding and supporting work that drives systemic change with integrity, courage, and purpose.”