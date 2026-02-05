Cambridge Building Society Community Fund opens for applications The river Cam. Photo: Agropyron on Pixabay

The Cambridge Building Society has opened applications for its Community Fund. This is part of its Making The Difference commitment “to help people have a safe place to call home and support those most in need across the local community”.

The Cambridge supports homelessness and housing-related projects by working in partnership with charities and community organisations through targeted financial support and volunteering hours.

Charities and community organisations can now apply for grants ranging from £2,500 to £20,000 – including multi-year funding – to help deliver services and make a meaningful difference locally. Applications close on Friday 1 May 2026.

The Fund accepts applications twice yearly and offers single grants, multi-year grants, and one-off capital donations for larger projects. Funding is available to organisations operating within a 15-mile radius of The Cambridge’s branch and store network.

Katie Robinson, Community Engagement Specialist at The Cambridge, said:

“We know how important timely financial support is for charities and community groups, which is why we’re excited to open a new window of the Community Fund.” “This funding gives our community partners the opportunity to deliver real, tangible support to vulnerable people, helping to make a long-lasting difference and improve access to housing and support when it’s needed most.”

Previous support

Cambridge Building Society Community Fund grant supports Papworth Trust with accessible, inclusive home renovation

In 2024 the Community Fund awarded £9,638 to Papworth Trust to support the transformation of a bungalow to improve accessibility for disabled residents. The renovation was completed in 2025, creating a more inclusive and accessible living space that better supports independent living.

Chris Bull, Director of Housing and Property at Papworth Trust, said:

“At Papworth Trust, we believe everyone deserves a home where they can feel safe, supported and able to thrive. For many of our tenants, who are disabled or living with long-term health conditions, having the right home can be life changing. Receiving a grant from The Cambridge Building Society’s Community Fund has allowed us to renovate one of our properties and create an accessible, inclusive home.”

The Cambridge Building Society Community Fund is managed in partnership with the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, enabling charities and organisations working for local good to access funding through a transparent application process.

Cambridge Building Society itself operates 13 branches in Cambridge and its surrounding towns and villages, employing over 235 staff.