New Year Honours List highlights charity sector leaders

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 7 January 2026 | News

Congratulations Giles Shilson OBE from City Bridge Foundation
City Bridge Foundation congatulations Giles Shilson on being awarded OBE.

Charity leaders, fundraisers, philanthropists and volunteers feature strongly in HM The King’s New Year Honours Lists 2026, with hundreds of recipients recognised specifically for services to charity, philanthropy, volunteering and community support across the UK’s 1,157 awardees.

For charity CEOs and experienced fundraiser leaders these awards underscore the power of focused, outcomes-driven leadership.

This year’s lists underline a continuing trend of honouring “community champions” and grassroots leaders alongside major donors and national‑profile charity figures.

Headline charity and philanthropy figures

Several high‑profile leaders and philanthropists with substantial charitable portfolios are recognised at the highest levels of the honours system. Their awards reflect both long‑term governance roles in major institutions and personal giving or public advocacy.

Charity CEOs, founders and trustees

The lists continue to reward long‑serving charity chief executives, founders and senior trustees, particularly where organisations address health inequality, disability, children and youth, homelessness and violence against women. In many cases the citation explicitly references both leadership and sectoral impact.

Community fundraisers, volunteers and local champions

Many awards celebrate “community champions” whose primary contribution is unpaid fundraising, local organising or long‑term volunteering rather than formal leadership roles. These include carers, bereavement advocates, specialist health volunteers and local campaigners.

Donors, grant‑makers and charitable funding innovators

A distinctive strand in the 2026 lists is the number of honourees whose primary contribution is as funders, donors or architects of new giving vehicles. This sits alongside traditional recognition for large, long‑established foundations.

Rejecting the honours

Not all those who are successfully nominated for awards choose to accept them. Many have rejected them for a variety of reasons, include the use of award terms which reflect the era of British imperialism.

This year Tressa Burke, chief executive of the Glasgow Disability Alliance, who was due to be recognised by the prime minister for her services to people with disabilities, turned down the award. She told BBC Radio Scotland Breakfast that it came at a “very grim” time for disabled people in Glasgow. She explained that there were “frightened to put their heating on, to pay their bills, basically feeling that they are under attack from the UK government”.

She added: “I just felt I could not accept a personal honour because disabled people were being so dishonoured in society at this time with the political choices that are being made.”

Across all sectors, the 2026 New Year Honours Lists recognise 1,157 recipients, broadly in line with recent years. While full gender and age breakdowns have not yet been published in a single consolidated official dataset, available government and media briefings point to several clear patterns.

For charity‑sector leaders, the 2026 New Year Honours underline that national recognition is increasingly focused on long‑term commitment, lived‑experience leadership and innovative funding models, as much as on positional status or organisation size.

