Resource Alliance invites speaker proposals for IFC 2026 The dates of 2026 IFC

The Resource Allliance is inviting speaker proposals for its 2026 International Fundraising Congress.

They are inviting proposals for 75-minute workshops and six-hour workshops for the annual global gathering that takes place in the Netherlands and online in October.

Workshops are “focused and interactive”, designed to share practical learning, tools, or approaches that participants can apply to their work straight away. They should “encourage participation, discussion, and shared learning and ideally not be presented as straight lectures or presentations”.

Advertisement

Masterclasses are in-depth, immersive learning experiences “that allow participants to step back, explore complexity, and work through one specific topic in depth over the course of six hours”. The six hours is split into two sessions across the first two days of the event.

Resource Alliance stated that they are looking for proposals “from experienced practitioners or specialists with the depth and perspective to guide sustained learning”. They are keen to hear from “diverse voices working in different contexts in all parts of the world and love to connect with new speakers who can expand the conversation”.

Loretta J Ross, opening plenary speaker at IFC 2025. Photo: Howard Lake

2026 IFC theme

Next year’s International Fundraising Congress theme is Unstoppable: Reimagine. Reclaim. Rebuild, so both workshops and masterclasses are expected to reflect this.

In announcing their request for proposals Resource Alliance explained that the theme “reflects the momentum we’re seeing across the sector, as fundraisers, leaders, and movements respond to uncertainty, challenge inherited systems, and build new ways of working that are rooted in purpose and impact”.

What Resource Alliance is looking for

Specifically the congress organisers are asking to receive proposals that address one or more of these topics:

Reimagine : Questioning assumptions and opening up new possibilities for fundraising, leadership and impact.



: Questioning assumptions and opening up new possibilities for fundraising, leadership and impact. Reclaim : Shifting power, trust, and agency, and examining how fundraising and civil society can reclaim legitimacy and voice.



: Shifting power, trust, and agency, and examining how fundraising and civil society can reclaim legitimacy and voice. Rebuild: Practical, grounded work to strengthen systems, skills, and cultures so our organisations can adapt, recover, and thrive.

Proposals should be designed to address a particular theme the event, which are:

Fundraising & resourcing

Marketing, communications, & public narrative

Audiences, supporters, & public behaviour

Leadership, power, & ways of working

Innovation, change, & learning

Technology, AI, & digital practice

Financial sustainability

Civil society, activism, & global perspectives

The deadline to submit proposals is 2 February 2026, with speakers notified by 6 March.