Nonprofit Growth masterclass from Revolutionise.com. March 2026. Book now

CIOF’s Philanthropy 2035 project aims to support growing philanthropy

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 2 December 2025 | News

The year 2035 against an urban background. Positive symbols on the numbers suggest financial growth and success.
A positive 2035. Image: Howard Lake, using Gemini AI.

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising is marking Giving Tuesday today by announcing its Philanthropy 2035 project, a bid to ‘celebrate generosity nationwide’ and to support growing philanthropy across the UK.

Philanthropy 2035 is a three-stage research project and part one is published today. The initiative:

At its heart it asks two questions on behalf of its members and their charities:

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

Five actions

The CIOF has highlighted five key actions from the report that will “inform and drive forward its growing giving work over the coming year”.

They are:

Claire Stanley, Director of Policy and Communications at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, is convinced that there is still much untapped potential to grow philanthropy in the UK.

She said:

“A person’s philanthropy journey can start anywhere – and there’s no better time than Giving Tuesday to consider how we reach the philanthropists of tomorrow”.

She added:

“The most common theme coming out of our research interviews was that charities aiming to grow and sustain their major giving programmes must shift towards relationship-based fundraising. This approach focuses on providing donors with a tailored, meaningful experience – moving beyond transactional giving to foster long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships”.

The CIOF plans to work with our members to grow support for philanthropy across all political parties. 

Stephanie Peacock, Minister for Civil Society, welcome the Chartered Institute’s initiative, saying:

“Giving Tuesday is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the powerful role of charitable giving and philanthropy to society, enabling charities to deliver essential services and support communities across the country…

“This government recognises the important role major donors play in strengthening our charitable sector, and we will continue to work with organisations like the CIOF to create an environment where philanthropy can flourish and make a lasting difference to people’s lives.”

Philanthropy 2035 resources

CIOF members can apply to attend workshops on Philanthropy 2035 in January and February 2026.


Related posts

2 June 1998

ICFM vote reminder
UK Fundraising
14 April 2009

Free 'Focus On' your organisation for Institute member
UK Fundraising
20 January 2011

Nominations open for National Fundraising Awards 2011
UK Fundraising
21 March 2018

Institute of Fundraising seeks nominations for new Fellows

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon