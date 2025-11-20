Corporate and charity partnerships in November 2025

New corporate/charity partnerships include Russell Hobbs with Action Against Hunger, Aldi and small local charities, The Sunday Times and Bookbanks, and BusinessWaste magazine and FareShare.

Russell Hobbs partners with Action Against Hunger to “Make a Meal Difference”

Russell Hobbs has announced a three-year global partnership with international charity Action Against Hunger, under the campaign banner ‘Make a Meal Difference‘.

The company has pledged a minimum donation of £270,000 over the next three years to support Action Against Hunger’s mission to end life-threatening hunger and malnutrition.

“Kitchen as a force for good”

The partnership has a shared mission of “ensuring access to food worldwide”.

Together the organisations aim “to redefine the kitchen as a force for good”. They can equip people not only with the tools to prepare meals but also “with the skills and confidence to put nourishing food on the table for themselves and their families”.

The Make a Meal Difference campaign will focus on key territories including the UK, Germany, Spain, Poland, and Australia.

Tim Wright, Global President of Home & Personal Care at Spectrum Brands, parent company of Russell Hobbs, said:

”For over 70 years, Russell Hobbs has been at the heart of homes, giving people the tools and confidence to create meals that matter. But we know that for millions of families around the world, preparing even the most basic meal is an everyday struggle. That’s why we are proud to partner with Action Against Hunger. Together, we want to drive real change, helping communities across the globe to gain the skills and knowledge to make healthy, cost-effective meals for years to come.”

The partnership will run until April 2028, with planned activities spanning education, creativity, and community engagement.

The Sunday Times supports Bookbanks to grow nationwide

The Sunday Times has launched a campaign in aid of Bookbanks, the charity that aims to put books in the hands of those most in need via food banks.

Founded in Hackney in 2024, Bookbanks is giving more than 1,000 books a month. Five more bookbanks have now been established. The Sunday Times’ campaign aims to take the charity and its work nationwide, from six partner food banks to 30 in the next three to five years.

Ben Taylor, editor of The Sunday Times, explained why the newspaper has launched its Get Britain Reading campaign.

“Do you miss the thrill of getting stuck into a wonderful book? I know I do, and in a world of scrolling through your phone, streamer hopping and podcast promiscuity, the very physical act of picking up a novel and turning the page can seem almost daunting, rebellious even. “Reading for pleasure is more than just a life skill, it is the essence of life: the simple yet glorious transmission of words, emotions and ideas via the intimacy of the printed page. “The word “crisis” is overused by journalists. There is a reading crisis, however, and it is applicable to every generation. That is why The Sunday Times today launches our campaign to Get Britain Reading again.”

He invites readers to:

Donate to Bookbanks to put books in the hands of those most in need

Volunteer to read in schools with Coram Beanstalk

Above all, pledge to read for pleasure for at least ten minutes a day for six weeks.

Buffest Binmen calendar to raise funds for FareShare

Image: Businesswaste magazine

BusinessWaste magazine is searching for Britain’s “buffest binmen” to celebrating the people who keep our streets and communities clean and to produce a calendar to be sold to raise funds for FareShare. The charity’s vision is ‘no good food goes to waste’.

The magazine is inviting nominations from the public. It states “Anyone can apply! Bin workers of all genders, ages, and backgrounds are welcome. You don’t have to work on a bin lorry itself, it can be anyone behind the scenes too”.

The 12 winners will feature in a limited-edition charity calendar for 2026.

The magazine has also launched the competition to “celebrate an overlooked profession”, one whose staff are often taken for granted. “Without them, our streets would be dirty, littered with bin bags, and attracting pests”.

You can nominate yourself, a friend, or a loved one. You must ensure the nominee is happy to be entered.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, 5th November, with the winners decided by Friday 14th of November.

Mark Hall, co-founder of BusinessWaste.co.uk, said:

“Bin workers are unsung heroes, they’re up before many of us, out in all weathers, keeping our streets clean and our communities running. But they don’t get the appreciation that they deserve. This competition is all about celebrating them, breaking down stereotypes, and having a bit of fun while raising money for a great cause.”

Sainsbury’s supports the Poppy Appeal

Sainsbury’s have raised money for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal for over 30 years.

This year they are again doing so in various ways – from the opportunity to choose an amount to donate on a self-service checkout screen, through topping up your online shopping order with a donation, to donating Nectar points.

For the latter, for every 200 points donated Sainsbury’s gives £1 to the Poppy Appeal.

Image: How to donate Nectar points to the Poppy Appeal

EverGive donates Bitcoin to the IOM in partnership to combat slavery

EverGive, the company behind “the world’s first Bitcoin-based philanthropic reserve”, has donated an initial $200,000 (1.8 BTC) to the United Nation’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Specifically EverGive donated to IOM’s Islamic Philanthropy Fund which reached $1.4 million following its launch earlier this year.



EverGive holds donations in a long-term strategic Bitcoin reserve, allowing funds to grow in real value over time. Charities and philanthropic organisations benefit from the Bitcoin reserve by realising a portion of Bitcoin’s growth each year or borrowing against the asset. It defines its mission as creating “to create “lasting impact through “low-time-preference” giving”.

Last month it acquired an additional 0.91Bitcoin for almost $100,000, bringing total holdings to over 25 BTC, valued at approximately $2.8 million.

Through its initial contribution to the fund, EverGive supports IOM’s work to restore the agency and independence of those who have been enslaved or trafficked, helping them rebuild their lives and regain the freedom that was stolen from them.

EverGive’s engagement with IOM marks a breakthrough in the fusion of traditional philanthropy, long-term endowment models and digital freedom infrastructure. This innovative collaboration builds on IOM’s leadership in protecting people on the move and EverGive’s mission to create lasting impact through “low-time-preference” giving – a philosophy that prioritises sustainability and future generations over short-term expenditure.

Ismael Dainehine, Co-Founder and CEO of EverGive, commented:

“EverGive was founded on the belief that financial freedom is inseparable from human freedom. Slavery – whether physical, economic, or digital – is its denial. Our collaboration with IOM reflects a shared commitment to combating modern slavery and empowering vulnerable communities. “We believe that responsible innovation, including decentralised technologies, can help create more transparent and resilient systems that support those most in need. By aligning financial tools with human values, we can contribute to lasting forms of liberation – where giving sustains itself and freedom endures.”

TYS Retail reaches £100k milestone in donations to local communities

Independent retail chain TYS Retail has reached the milestone of having donating over £100,000 to local communities in Peterborough, Stamford, and St Neots through Co-op Wholesale’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity initiative.

Operating eight Nisa stores and partnering with Co-op Wholesale for more than a decade, TYS Retail continues to champion community support. Recent contributions include £1,500 to Stilton Lights Fundraising Committee, £350 to Friends of Priory Junior School and £200 to 3 Pillars – Feeding the Homeless Trust.

Kate Carroll, Social Value Lead at Co-op Wholesale, commented:

“TYS Retail are outstanding ambassadors for our MADL initiative. Their hard work and commitment to local communities is inspiring. Congratulations to the team – £100,000 is a fantastic achievement.”

Since its inception, Making a Difference Locally has donated over £18 million to thousands of charities and good causes across the UK through Co-op Wholesale partner stores nationwide.