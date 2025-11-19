Weston Charity Awards offer support and funding to up to 22 charities

Weston Charity Awards are again offering more than £22,000 in support and funding to individual ambitious charities across the North of England, the Midlands, and Wales.

The grants provide “transformational support packages” worth over £22,000 each.

Up to 22 charities working in community, environment, welfare, or youth sectors will be selected for the 2026 Weston Charity Awards. They will receive a programme of support, designed to help organisations strengthen their leadership, plan for sustainable growth, and build long-term resilience.

The awards are delivered through a partnership between the Garfield Weston Foundation and charity partner Pilotlight.

Each winner receives £6,500 in unrestricted funding, plus access to Pilotlight 360 – a year-long programme of strategic mentoring and leadership development valued at around £16,000.

Each front-line charity is allocated a team of senior business professionals, who provide tailored coaching on topics such as income diversification, business planning, long-term strategy, volunteer recruitment, and operational efficiency.

This expert guidance helps small charities gain the skills and capacity to thrive in an increasingly challenging environment.

Eligibility

Eligible registered charities include those that have delivered a service for over two years, have at least one paid full-time member of staff in a leadership position, and have an income of less than £5 million per year.

Clare Gough, Director at the Garfield Weston Foundation, said:

“Charities are under more pressure than ever, with rising costs, funding competition, and growing need. The Weston Charity Awards use a unique combination of expert mentoring and funding to help build an achievable plan for sustainable growth that gets charities future-ready. Winners can then concentrate on what matters most, delivering impact within their community.”

Funding since 2014

Since launching in 2014, over 200 charities have received Weston Charity Awards.

A recent independent evaluation report analysing the 10-year impact of the programme revealed that almost all leaders reported that their charity is more operationally fit after winning (96%), with four out of five stating that the improvements are still felt to this day (83%).

Winners also reported having more effective senior leadership (98%) as well as a clearer organisational purpose (91%).

Pilotlight CEO, Lisa Pearce, explained that the Weston Charity Awards are about unlocking potential not just through funding. She said:

“Charities are doing extraordinary work under huge pressure, and this programme gives them the space, skills and confidence to plan for the future. It’s a real privilege to see how collaboration between charity leaders and business experts helps to strengthen the sector from within.”



Carers Trust Heart of England’s experience of the support

A previous winner, the Carers Trust Heart of England, supports unpaid carers of all ages across Coventry and Warwickshire, providing care in the community for people with support needs.

CEO Claire Dale said the awards “acted as a driver […and ] personally, it’s been really helpful. I’ve found the dialogue helpful, but it’s been critical when needed. It has provided objectivity around what’s going on.”

The Weston Charity Awards application deadline is 5pm on Friday 9 January 2026.



Charities can also attend a free Zoom session where they can find out more about the benefits and get top tips on crafting a standout application. It takes place on:

20 November from 1pm – 2pm



4 December, 1pm – 2pm 1



6 December, 1pm – 2pm

