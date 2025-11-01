£107,000 of pro bono fundraising expertise to one charity

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 1 November 2025 | News

Thread Fundraising Accelerator logo and a partial photo of Craig Linton on a laptop screen, with a women viewing it at a desk.
Image: Thread Fundraising

Fundraising specialist Thread Fundraising is offering one UK charity the chance to partner with them for a full year (Jan-Dec 2026) to help drive fundraising growth.

From strategy and campaigns to automation and AI, you’ll get access to everything we do – at no cost”.

Thread states that this offer is a “Fundraising Accelerator”, and “not a consultancy giveaway”.

“It’s a genuine partnership designed to help one charity grow their income, strengthen their supporter experience, and build sustainable fundraising foundations”.

They added:

“It’s a chance to reimagine what your fundraising team can achieve in a year, with a partner who’s helped 50+ charities grow income, improve retention, and strengthen supporter experience”.

The agency calculate it is worth £107,000 – and then list, in budget format, what this involves:

Table of fundraising support that is involved in Thread's Fundraising Accelerator.
How Thread’s pro bono offer breaks down in terms of value.

This isn’t the agency’s only pro bono offer. When it launched earlier this year it did so by offering a series of pro bono services over a whole week.

Applications are invited from UK-registered charities with a fundraising income of £1 million or more (but less than £10 million), a working CRM, and leadership support for the partnership.

Applications to the Fundraising Accelerator should be submitted by 6pm on Friday 7th November 2025.

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

