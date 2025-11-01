£107,000 of pro bono fundraising expertise to one charity Image: Thread Fundraising

Fundraising specialist Thread Fundraising is offering one UK charity the chance to partner with them for a full year (Jan-Dec 2026) to help drive fundraising growth.

From strategy and campaigns to automation and AI, you’ll get access to everything we do – at no cost”.

Thread states that this offer is a “Fundraising Accelerator”, and “not a consultancy giveaway”.



“It’s a genuine partnership designed to help one charity grow their income, strengthen their supporter experience, and build sustainable fundraising foundations”.

They added:

“It’s a chance to reimagine what your fundraising team can achieve in a year, with a partner who’s helped 50+ charities grow income, improve retention, and strengthen supporter experience”.

The agency calculate it is worth £107,000 – and then list, in budget format, what this involves:

How Thread’s pro bono offer breaks down in terms of value.

This isn’t the agency’s only pro bono offer. When it launched earlier this year it did so by offering a series of pro bono services over a whole week.

Applications are invited from UK-registered charities with a fundraising income of £1 million or more (but less than £10 million), a working CRM, and leadership support for the partnership.

Applications to the Fundraising Accelerator should be submitted by 6pm on Friday 7th November 2025.