Ordnance Survey seeks charity partner for 2026-28

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 29 October 2025 | News

Red map pins being placed on a map.
Photo by GeoJango Maps on Unsplash

Britain’s national mapping service Ordnance Survey is inviting applications to become its next charity partner for two years, from 2026 to 2028.

The national mapping service is looking for a charity it can join forces with to tackle issues around digital exclusion in education. It will partner with a charity that works towards empowering individuals and communities across the UK that need digital education the most.

OS will bring its location intelligence and expertise to the partnership. In return, it intends to work with a charity that supports one or more of the following criteria:

It will also deliver the following:

To apply to become OS’s next charity partner for 2026 to 2028, your charity will:

It’s most recent charity partner was Mental Health UK:

Applications to become to the next Ordnance Survey Charity partner open on 4 November 2025.

