Ordnance Survey seeks charity partner for 2026-28

Britain’s national mapping service Ordnance Survey is inviting applications to become its next charity partner for two years, from 2026 to 2028.

The national mapping service is looking for a charity it can join forces with to tackle issues around digital exclusion in education. It will partner with a charity that works towards empowering individuals and communities across the UK that need digital education the most.

OS will bring its location intelligence and expertise to the partnership. In return, it intends to work with a charity that supports one or more of the following criteria:

Access for underserved communities

Early careers, universities, and academics

STEM education

the use and/or development of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

It will also deliver the following:

monthly fundraising opportunities for OS colleagues

annual larger fundraising campaigns/events

1,400 staff across the UK, who can use one volunteer day a year

access to its Peer Mentoring Network

monthly meetings with its Partnership Team

sharing inspirational projects its teams have collaborated across OS social media.

To apply to become OS’s next charity partner for 2026 to 2028, your charity will:

Focus on education and digital inclusion

Be a registered charity, CIO or CIC in the UK, and independently audited

Be independent of state, political party, and religion

Support communities across the UK

It's most recent charity partner was Mental Health UK:

Applications to become to the next Ordnance Survey Charity partner open on 4 November 2025.