Airbnb launches £1 million fund to help attract more visitors around the UK Morris dancers. Photo: Emphyrio on Pixabay.com.

Airbnb has launched a £1 million fund, with backing from VisitBritain, to support small businesses, social enterprises, charities and cultural organisations to attract more visitors around the UK.

The fund will make grants of up to £100,000 specifically to help these organisations turn local traditions into even more attractive experiences.

The Best of British Fund comes amid hospitality businesses continuing to close. In January this year nearly 2,000 businesses closed.

Research shows that although British holidaymakers are eager to seek out authentic, local experiences, half have never taken part in a British tradition. It seems that over six million UK adults think Morris dancing is a TikTok trend, 15% of under-25-year-olds think the ‘Cooper Hill Cheese Roll’ race is a special item on Greggs’ menu, and only one in eight have heard of Hogmanay.

But Airbnb’s research found that Britons are keen to experience British traditions. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents wished local British traditions were better advertised and 36% expressed the view that greater investment into the UK tourism sector is needed overall.

Luke Impett, Head of Partnerships and Public Policy for Airbnb UK, said:

“Whether it’s bog snorkelling in Wales or the Highland Games in the Cairngorms, Britain is packed with brilliant traditions that deserve more attention. We want to help communities bolster their local visitor offerings, attracting more overnight guests that can share in authentic local experiences while supporting the businesses and families that depend on tourism to make ends meet. This cash injection is about celebrating what makes our nation’s rural landscape and local communities so special, and helping more people discover it first-hand.” Patricia Yates, CEO, VisitBritain added:

“We encourage all eligible tourism businesses and organisations to apply to the fund and to the public, a rallying cry! Please do go out and support our amazing tourism industry this autumn and beyond. Businesses will be very pleased to see you, I know you will have a fantastic time and you’ll be giving our world-class tourism industry a much-needed boost.”

How to apply

Eligible applicants can apply for access to funding for an experience, stay or attraction that represents the ‘Best of British’ across four categories:

Nature & Outdoors – submissions that encourage visitors to get outside and explore the very best of the UK’s rich and diverse landscape.

Food & Dining – submissions that showcase the best of UK food culture, from pubs and street food to world-class cuisine.

Music & Arts – submissions that shine a light on the UK’s global creative influence, from local festivals and theatre to iconic cultural stories.

Culture & Heritage – submissions which protect, restore or celebrate the UK’s rich history and traditions.

Applications are open now, with funding to be awarded next year. Apply Apply to the Beast of British Fund before 11:59pm on 23 November 2025.