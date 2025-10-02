CFRE Spotlight Kimberly Vann, CFRE. Lead with purpose.

TELUS brings its community board model to the UK with £1 million for good causes

Howard Lake | 2 October 2025 | News

Sophie Pender, Jenny Halpern Prince MBE, Johnny Hornby, June Sarpong OBE, Darren Entwistle and Austin Daboh OBE attend the TELUS Greater London Community Board.
Global communications and technology company TELUS is launching its first Community Board in the UK in London, together with £1 million of investment for charities.

The funding is expected to benefit thousands of young people through dozens of grassroots non-profits across Greater London, with a focus on health, education, the environment, and digital inclusion for youth.

The funding from the TELUS Great London Community Board will be awarded by mid-2027.

TELUS Community Boards

TELUS describe its Community Boards as a proven model of community-led philanthropy “putting funding decisions in the hands of local community leaders”.

Since 2000 TELUS and its staff have contributed over £1 billion and 2.4 million volunteer days globally. Its Community Boards have supported more than 11,000 programmes, supporting over 35 million children and young people.  

The Greater London board is the 21st TELUS Community Board worldwide.

The funding will be awarded by mid-2027 and funding decisions will be made by a newly established local group of respected community leaders, ensuring support reaches organisations that can make the greatest impact on young lives.

“Social capitalism”

Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS, describes the company’s approach as “social capitalism”.

He explained:

“For more than two decades, our TELUS team members around the world have passionately embraced our give-where-we-live philosophy and made TELUS the most giving company on the planet”.

“Our… TELUS Community Boards truly embody this philosophy and contribute significantly to the legacy of giving we are building for the benefit of our communities and citizens, globally.

“With the introduction of our Greater London Community Board our team is honoured to launch this board with an inaugural £1 million in support of grassroots organisations across Greater London, empowering local leaders to deliver programmes that will help thousands of young people reach their full potential.

TELUS Great London Community Board

Chaired by Johnny Hornby, Founder & CEO of T&P and member of WPP’s Executive Committee, the inaugural board includes leaders from across the public, private, and social sectors:

Johnny Hornby, Founder & CEO of T&P and member of WPP’s Executive Committee said:

“The TELUS Community Board model is unlike anything I’ve seen in UK philanthropy. It brings decision-making closer to the ground, ensuring local organisations, often overlooked by traditional funding models, get the support they need to thrive”.

Following its first meeting, the Board has announced initial grants to 18 organisations, including:

To mark the launch, TELUS team members joined grant recipients and guests for a TELUS Day of Giving, a hands-on volunteer event.

How to apply for funding

Registered not-for-profits working with youth in Greater London are invited to submit grant applications that align with the Board’s funding priorities and demonstrate measurable impact.

Eligible organisations include:

Funding available is single year grant funding, up to £20,000.

The board states “please allow 12 weeks following the application deadline to receive a response”.

