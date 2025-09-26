Why do companies give? Research uncovers what motivates corporate giving Image: Howard Lake, made with Gemini AI

Fireside Fundraising has published its latest research, Why Companies Give: In Their Own Words, based on interviews with people in a range of roles inside companies with the aim of learning what motives corporate giving.

Fireside set out generate new insight into corporate giving, aware that individual giving has a wealth of data and behavioural insights over several decades to inform it. It was conducted with an assumption that companies are not giving as much as they might.

The consultancy conducted in-depth interviews with 20 people within companies, from shareholders to marketing assistants, “to hear directly what motivates corporate giving”.

They asked:

Why do companies give? What do individual charities do that inspires companies to take action – to put their brand, bank account and business on the line to try and make positive change?



Andy King, Director of Fireside Fundraising, explains:

“The research gives corporate fundraisers hard evidence. We can finally prove what’s needed from us, and how it differs from other income streams. We haven’t built this on what companies say in polished CSR statements: it’s based on what they say when you’re not in the room.”

The research provides the charity sector with:

A clearer understanding of what does and does not drive corporate giving



Insight into what makes partnerships flourish once secured



Practical ways to improve corporate fundraising programmes



Tools to challenge internal assumptions and shape more effective strategies



The research was carried out by Lesley Pinder of Compass and Andy King of Fireside Fundraising.

Lesley Pinder and Andy King

They then published the findings earlier this month with a live online event hosted by Fundraising Everywhere.

You can download a copy of Why companies give: in their own words by registering for free with Fireside Fundraising.