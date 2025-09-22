Funding opportunities in September 2025 Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

The Hays Travel Foundation, the Corra Foundation’s Boost Fund, Philanthropunks in Newham, and the National Lottery Heritage Fund all feature in this month’s funding update. As does the Millions Hours Fund from the National Lottery Community Fund, which closed a month earlier than it originally expected to.

The Hays Travel Foundation – helping young people achieve their potential

Image: The Hays Travel Foundation

Founded in 2015 the Hays Travel Foundation is dedicated to helping children and young people in its local communities overcome barriers and reach their full potential.

Their grants help provide essential resources and create opportunities for success — supporting initiatives in education, health, sports, arts and culture, and the prevention and relief of poverty.

Over the last 10 years the Foundation has donated £2,076,207.

There’s no indication of application deadlines on the foundation’s site, so it appears they accept them via their online application form on an ongoing basis.

Local branch support

Each branch also has an annual budget that they can use to sponsor any fundraising activities they want to organise or be part of. While the Hays Travel Foundation primarily focuses on supporting young people, the company’s branches have the freedom to make their own decision about who and what they would like to fundraise for.

You can find your local Hays Travel branch here.

The Boost Fund’s £750,000 is open to community-led organisations across Scotland

Corra Foundation has announced the Boost Fund, offering grants of up to £3,000 for constituted groups/charities and up to £1,500 for unconstituted groups.

Boost is open to community-led organisations across Scotland who support local people affected by poverty or disadvantage.

Boost is delivered by Corra and is a partnership programme between the STV Children’s Appeal, Comic Relief, Foundation Scotland, Corra and supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Thanks to support from these funding partners, a total of £750,000 is available until March 2026.

Carolyn Sawers, CEO of The Corra Foundation, said:

“We know the importance of accessible, small pots of funding for groups and have designed Boost with a simple application process, quick funding decisions and being open to unconstituted groups, as well as small community organisations and charities.”

Philanthropunks funding in Newham

PhilanthroPunks‘ next round of funding for Newham (London) groups opened for applications on 1 August.



The Newham-based grassroots organisation is driven by the punk ethos of defiance, DIY spirit, and unity. Its mission is to challenge inequality, break down barriers, and create a more inclusive society. They “stand in solidarity with marginalised communities, championing equal opportunities and amplifying the voices of the unheard”.



They fund initiatives that embody the punk spirit, fostering creative and rebellious approaches to social change.

Expressions of interest are open until Friday 26 September 2025.

Million Hours Fund part 3

Hours and hours. Image: Howard Lake using Canva AI

The third phase of the National Lottery Community Fund’s Million Hours Fund was been launched to provide extra support to young people in areas with higher rates of anti-social behaviour. It is co-funded with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).



It is, however, another example of a fund that closed earlier than its original deadline, doubtless causing difficulties for some would-be applicants. About the only good news at this point is that “If you’ve started an application already, you can still submit it until midday on Tuesday 30 September“.

So, for the record, here is what the NLFB announced about the fund when it launched.

To benefit projects must be in a targeted set of places in England. Projects must also benefit young people aged 10 to 18, or up to 25 if they have special educational needs or disabilities (SEND); deliver more hours of youth work than they provide now; effectively engage with young people at risk of taking part in anti-social behaviour; and involve young people in deciding how you work.

Grants of from £30,000 to £100,000 are available to incorporated voluntary or community organisations and public sector organisations.

The NLCB recommend applying promptly as, if they receive applications from more organisations than they expect, they may have to stop accepting applications before their deadline of 22 October 2025.

This new round is co-funded, with £12 million of Government funding, to be spent by 31 March 2026 and £7 million of National Lottery funding, to be spent by 31 March 2027.

The Million Hours Fund first opened in summer 2023 to provide extra youth work hours and activities over the summer holidays.

Over £3.7 million was awarded from the first round over summer 2023, enabling more than 400 youth services to support young people in antisocial behaviour hotspots as the school gates closed for the summer.



How to apply for £10,000–£250,000 funding for a heritage project

