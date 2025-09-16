Bursary scheme opens for Researchers in Fundraising Conference 2026 Photo by Jens Mahnke on Pexels.com/

The Researchers in Fundraising group is once again running its bursary scheme for a number of professionals working in the sector to attend the RiF (Researchers in Fundraising) Conference 2026.

The bursary covers the ticket and reasonable travel costs, subject to agreement between RiF and the grantee.

These are designed to help fundraisers who couldn’t attend the event and who are an underrepresented member of the Prospect Research community, and/or who work for a small charitable organisation.

Bursaries for applicants in Scotland

The group is also able to provide a small number of bursaries that have been funded by the RiF Scotland group. These opportunities are open to applicants in Scotland: either you work for an employer headquartered there, or you are based in Scotland for your role.

For these bursaries RiF Scotland have agreed to cover the costs of the ticket, travel expenses and accommodation up to a certain overall cost.

The deadline to apply for a bursary to attend the RiF Conference 2026 is Wednesday 15 October 2025 at 5pm.

