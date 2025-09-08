Henry Smith Foundation launches Domestic Abuse Fund

Henry Smith Foundation has announced a dedicated fund for UK ‘led by and for’ organisations providing specialist domestic abuse services.

The Foundation is looking to fund groups “that are deeply rooted in their communities and offer person-centred, holistic support that is tailored around the needs of people from marginalised and minoritised communities who’ve experienced domestic abuse”.

The funding is designed to “enable your organisation to continue to contribute to meaningful, lasting change for survivors of domestic abuse”.

All successful applicants will receive a grant of £250,000 over five years (£50,000 per year). Charities do not need to request a specific amount or submit a budget: the Foundation will award the same grant amount to every organisation selected for support. A total of 20 five-year grants will be awarded.

The Domestic Abuse Fund closes on 10 September 2025.

If your application is unsuccessful there will be other related funding opportunities. The Foundation’s Safer Futures funding will continue to make domestic abuse a key focus.





