Henry Smith Foundation launches Domestic Abuse Fund

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 8 September 2025 | News

Henry Smith Foundation logo

Henry Smith Foundation has announced a dedicated fund for UK ‘led by and for’ organisations providing specialist domestic abuse services.

The Foundation is looking to fund groups “that are deeply rooted in their communities and offer person-centred, holistic support that is tailored around the needs of people from marginalised and minoritised communities who’ve experienced domestic abuse”.

The funding is designed to “enable your organisation to continue to contribute to meaningful, lasting change for survivors of domestic abuse”.

Advertisement

Great Fundraising Organizations book - available now

All successful applicants will receive a grant of £250,000 over five years (£50,000 per year). Charities do not need to request a specific amount or submit a budget: the Foundation will award the same grant amount to every organisation selected for support. A total of 20 five-year grants will be awarded.

The Domestic Abuse Fund closes on 10 September 2025.

If your application is unsuccessful there will be other related funding opportunities. The Foundation’s Safer Futures funding will continue to make domestic abuse a key focus.



Related posts

UK Fundraising
19 April 2017

New funder awards £35k to Southampton women’s refuge
UK Fundraising
27 September 2017

Fredericks Foundation launches £2m fund for entrepreneurial women
UK Fundraising
27 March 2018

Latest £15m Tampon Tax Fund beneficiaries announced
17 November 2020

Activate political fund for women’s representation announces first candidates

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

Mastodon