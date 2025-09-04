2025 Remember A Charity Week to feature TV ad and influencers

Remember A Charity Week gets underway next week, running from 8–14th September, celebrating the remarkable impact of charitable gifts in Wills across the UK.

The week sees charities, the legal sector, professional advisers, trade bodies and campaign partners undertake a wide range of activities to reach and inspire new audiences to remember a charity in their Will.

This year’s campaign will bring to life emotive stories from member charities, with beneficiaries sharing personalised videos and stories in which they thank specific supporters who have donated from their Will. Celebrities and influencers will also be speaking out about legacies during the week, with the goal of engaging new audiences in a relatable and accessible way.

Reaching new audiences

For the first time Remember A Charity will be partnering with three content creators on social media. They include charity shop advocate Jen Graham (also known as Charity Shop Girl) and Amanda Lamb, a TV presenter and influencer on homes and interiors, both of whom have a passion for supporting good causes.

The consortium’s Be Remembered advertising campaign, which celebrates people’s unique hobbies and quirks, and encourages supporters to think about how they will be remembered, will be broadcast on multiple channels. For the first time in over a decade this includes TV, alongside radio, digital channels and print.

Launching in September for Remember A Charity Week, the campaign will continue with digital channels through to the end of November as part of the campaign’s ‘Always On’ consumer strategy.

Charities and campaign partners advocating for legacies

Charities within the consortium have been provided with an exclusive suite of customisable assets that they can use to promote legacies internally and externally during Remember A Charity Week and beyond.

The week serves as a key opportunity to activate the campaign’s network of 900+ solicitor firms, Will-writers and partners, equipping them with promotional assets to open up conversation about gifts in Wills with their clients and peers.

Organisations such as Hugh James, Irwin Mitchell, Co-op Legal Services, Bequeathed, Best Foundation, Institute of Professional Willwriters, Society of Will Writers, Arken, Stewardship, the National Free Wills Network, SenseCheck, Institute of Legacy Management and Chartered Institute of Fundraising will all be playing an active role for Remember A Charity Week 2025.

Lucinda Frostick, director of Remember A Charity said:

“As legacy giving continues to grow in importance for the sector, we’re exploring new ways to engage prospective pledgers. With this year’s campaign, we’re embracing a wide range of channels and creative formats to reach new audiences and celebrate the way in which legacies are impacting charitable services across the UK. Crucially, we’re giving charities and partners a wide range of tools and resources so that they can tailor the messaging and champion legacies, maximising the collective impact of the campaign.”

WATCH: will you remember a charity in your Will?