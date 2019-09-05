Matt Berry & Atomic London go back to the 70s with Remember A Charity Week campaign

Remember A Charity has launched an ad created by the BAFTA award winning comedian Matt Berry and Atomic London for this year’s Remember a Charity Week.

The film will run during the build up to Remember A Charity Week, which launches on 9 September, throughout the week itself and also live as social and online content after the event.

Created as a tongue-in-cheek play on classic television from the 1970s, it sees the show host trying to keep his programme, Points of You, on track as a variety of viewers call in with their opinion of gifts in Wills, each derailing his original subject matter.

Matt Berry said:

“It’s been a lot of fun to bring a 1970/80s TV show back to life for Remember A Charity. Working with a team of passionate experts, it’s been a pleasure to have the freedom to create something as authentic and true to the time as this content series. It should truly bring a familiar smile to the faces of those that remember these classic shows portrayed and mentioned. More importantly, I hope it will also help some of the amazing causes Remember A Charity work with.”

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity added:

“We were delighted to work with Atomic to deliver our most entertaining campaign yet. Being able to work with talent of the calibre of Matt Berry has enabled us to talk about gifts in Wills in a whole new way, bringing nostalgic humour into our work in a way that we believe will really make our audience take notice. We look forward to seeing the results!”

The 10th Remember A Charity Week runs next week, from 9-15 September and this year content will be 1970s inspired, using nostalgic humour to tackle some of the myths associated with legacy giving.