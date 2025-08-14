Pro bono communications scheme to help diversity and inclusion charities Entries open now

Creative communications agency Full Fat is inviting applications for its 2025 pro bono scheme. This is an annual commitment to help UK charities that support racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equity in the UK.

Full Fat has been running its pro bono scheme since 2020, with the intention of supporting charities whose work echoes the agency’s diversity and inclusion policies.

In the past four years it has worked with eight organisations, each of whom has received free services including strategy and communications, press office, social media, industry guidance, influencers and more.

Recipients include Not A Phase, Compliments of the House, I Like Networking, The Vavengers, DKMS, The Hunger Project, Queer Britain, Fresh Start Future Enterprises, and, most recently, with NAZ Project through the Spring 2025 pro bono scheme.

The agency will be investing up to £4,000 of time per month throughout the scheme, which lasts up to three months.

To be eligible UK non-profits and charities must operate in the UK and be able to demonstrate a key focus on racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equality.

Christina Ganotakis, Policy and Insights Manager of NAZ, said:

“We are deeply grateful to Full Fat for their dedication in securing high-quality media coverage for our charity’s campaign. The team was professional, diligent, and a pleasure to work with. Their expertise helped us reach millions of people worldwide, raising awareness about HIV stigma and sharing calls to action from people living with HIV. Working with Full Fat exceeded our expectations. We recommend their services to any charity seeking to amplify their work and look forward to working with them again!”

Application process

Applications will be reviewed and selected by Full Fat’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and scored following the criteria:

How an organisation supports racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equity

The project submitted for support and strategy

The objectives that the applicant would like Full Fat to help achieve

The project timeline in relation to the scheme dates (September – December)

Whether Full Fat can offer a meaningful impact through its services

Assets available to support the project

All applicants will be notified of the outcome by early September.

Full Fat state “unsuccessful applicants are highly encouraged to apply again for the scheme in subsequent rounds”.

The deadline for applying for Full Fat’s current pro bono scheme is 27 August 2025.