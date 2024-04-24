Coffee roaster donates to charity’s Pay It Forward scheme, plus more corporate partnership news Social Bite on Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow. From left: Alastair Lindsay (branch General Manager), Mel Swan (Commercial and Operations Director Social Bite) and Kevin McGeachan, (National Account Executive at Matthew Algie)

Donated coffees, new fundraising targets, and a special newspaper supplement are among the ways businesses are supporting charities this month. Read more in our round up of partnership news below.

Alastair Lindsay, General Manager of the Social Bite Sauchiehall Street branch

Matthew Algie donates 1,000 coffees to Scottish Pay It Forward scheme

To mark this Sunday’s Pay It Forward Day, Scottish coffee roaster Matthew Algie has donated more than 1,000 coffees to Social Bite‘s Pay It Forward scheme, which provides food and hot drinks to people experiencing homelessness.

The coffees will be provided through the Pay It Forward scheme across Social Bite’s three Scottish locations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen. Matthew Algie hopes the donation will inspire others to support the scheme.

Newsquest to run special NSPCC supplement for Childhood Day

Newsquest is publishing a special Childhood Day supplement across its portfolio in support of the NSPCC. The supplement is one of a number of initiatives from Newsquest’s partnership with the NSPCC this year, through which it is giving the charity at least £6 million worth of advertising.

In May and June, Newsquest will also be publishing an NSPCC supplement across its portfolio of titles with 10% of revenue generated from advertising donated directly to the charity. The supplement will highlight how readers can support the charity for its national flagship event Childhood Day on June 7 2024 with fundraising activities such as moving a mile and street parties, as well as advice on keeping children safe. It will also feature ways that the charity supports children and families across the country and includes interviews with Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer and Esther Rantzen’s daughter and new deputy president of Childline Rebecca Wilcox.

American Express to match spend when card used in one of three charities’ shops

American Express has launched charity donation campaign with Sue Ryder, Marie Curie and Shelter. Every time an AMEX customer spends £1 or more using their card at one of Sue Ryder, Marie Curie or Shelter’s charity shops, American Express will match the spend with a donation, up to a total value of £5,000 per charity.

Proxima Group sets £25k fundraising target for new partner Together for Short Lives

Together for Short Lives has been chosen as Proxima Group’s charity partner for the next two years. The partnership with the world-leading procurement and supply chain consultancy will support Together for Short Lives’ mission to ensure that families caring for a child with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition, can access the very best quality care when and where they need it.

Together, the partnership aims to raise £25,000 to directly support the charity’s efforts supporting seriously ill children and families. Proxima Group colleagues will be taking on a variety of fundraising challenges, challenge events and campaign activities to reach this target.

Leeds Building Society appoints Barnardo’s as charity partner until March 2027

During the three-year partnership with Barnardo’s, Leeds Building Society has committed to raising a minimum of £300,000 to fund a programme called “Building Brighter Tomorrows” for care-experienced young people, providing the essential building blocks for individuals, equipping them with the tools, resources, and support needed to construct their path to a brighter future.

The partnership will help care leavers find somewhere to live, learn independent living skills, to continue with education or find work – and access support after leaving care. The building society’s members and colleagues will raise money through a range of fundraising activities.

Coffee company, Paddy & Scott’s has partnered with Tools with a Mission (TWAM) to support their volunteering efforts across Suffolk.

TWAM rallies over 500 volunteers with this mission: collect tools that have seen better days, give them a new lease on life, and send them off as tool kits to six African locations. Staff from Paddy & Scott’s went to help out over two days, supporting the charity both with its general volunteer refurbishment and also carrying out some much-needed maintenance. The team also turned up with an Acer Coffee Machine and cake.

🎙️ “It’s been a really heart-warming experience, just to be able to come and put a smile on their faces.”@Madders10 spent an afternoon at @NoahsArkHospice, the Club's official charity partner, to surprise children and families who benefit from the work of the charity 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 10, 2024

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice to celebrate Tottenham Hotspur partnership at April derby match

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice will celebrate its partnership with Tottenham Hotspur via a series of activations at this weekend’s north London derby match against Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday 28 April. Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice has been the official charity partner of Tottenham Hotspur since 2016.

There will be a chance to win a signed Tottenham Hotspur Football and make an optional donation to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice via a text service. Fans attending the game will also see a life-size Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice mascot in their specially created Tottenham Hotspur kit along with main mascot, Freya, who along with their family has received support from Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice since they were three months old. Outside the ground, fans will be able to support the Hospice through donations via volunteer fundraisers located outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in the Tottenham Experience retail outlet and at Seven Sisters Station.

Springboard names Sodexo as Partner of the Year at annual Awards for Excellence

The Partner of the Year accolade, a new special award, was awarded to Sodexo in recognition of the support it has provided Springboard over many years, helping people from disadvantaged backgrounds find employment in the hospitality industry.

Many of Sodexo’s colleagues participate in Springboard’s Ambassador Programme, visiting schools to talk about the hospitality industry as a career choice. It is also the Platinum sponsor of the FutureChef school-based culinary competition with its chefs providing mentoring to the children taking part. Sodexo has supported the competition for many years and provides the winner with the behind the scenes experience of the huge catering and hospitality operation for Royal Ascot. The 2024 Springboard Awards for Excellence raised a total of £175,310 for the charity through sponsorship, tickets sales and fundraising on the night.



Central Co-op partners with Olio to tackle food waste

In celebration of Stop Food Waste Day – today 24 April – Central Co-op has announced the official rollout of its partnership with Olio across all Central Co-op stores. Through this collaboration, Olio volunteers will rescue good food directly from Central Co-op stores at the end of each day, and share it with members of the surrounding community in as little as 30 minutes.

Olio’s and its food-safety trained Food Waste Hero volunteers will collect surplus food from Central Co-op stores, take it home, and advertise it on the Olio app for individuals or groups to collect free of charge. During the rollout phase, 351,488 items were saved, 106,022kg of food rescued, and 194,505 meals equivalent saved – benefiting 6,848 individual households.