2024 London Marathon a fundraising record-breaker, organiser says Samaritans is 2024’s Charity of the Year © Anthony Upton

The 2024 TCS London Marathon has broken fundraising records, its organiser has said, reaching a total of £67 million so far across official partner Enthuse, and JustGiving.

Runners using the JustGiving platform have raised £40mn so far, while over on Enthuse, over £27mn has been raised.

Advertisement

Hugh Brasher, Event Director for the TCS London Marathon, said:

“The 2024 TCS London Marathon broke many records over the weekend and this fantastic news from Enthuse and Just Giving means that we have already broken our own world record of £66.4 million from 2019 as the world’s biggest one day annual fundraising event. That is a wonderful achievement and huge thanks to every single person involved. “The total will continue to grow as many donations come in after the event weekend so we will announce the final total in the coming months.”

Some 50,000 runners took part in yesterday’s TCS London Marathon, and 18,000 of these used JustGiving to fundraise. Samaritans was this year’s official charity partner, with 500 people running to raise funds for the cause.

Dave is just one of our 500 inspirational runners taking on #LondonMarathon today ☎



If you've felt inspired by any of our runners and you'd like continue to help us be here for anyone who needs us, you can donate to the team here: https://t.co/6X8MlRypoP https://t.co/jKXCpYGZJc — Samaritans (@samaritans) April 21, 2024

2024 is Enthuse’s third year as official fundraising platform. Chester Mojay-Sinclare, its Founder & CEO, commented:

“What an incredible event and a brilliant day with such a huge amount raised for good causes. This is the third year we have been the official partner for the TCS London Marathon and it’s incredible to see the growth over that time – our fundraising total of £27 million for the event, so far, is more than 200% higher than in our first year. “It’s such a special day for the sector and we’re delighted for all the charities that will benefit from the public’s generosity. We’re already looking forward to the 2025 event.”

Meanwhile, JustGiving said that the £40mn raised on its platform was a culmination of fundraising by 18,000 runners and is set to benefit more than 1,700 charities.