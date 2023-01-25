Camelot announces changes to board – & other mover news

Change is afoot at Camelot, with its Chairman, CEO, and Executive Director stepping down, while the Black Equity Organisation has appointed Dr Wanda Wyporska as its CEO. Read on for more on these announcements, and other sector moves.

Board & management changes announced at Camelot

Camelot UK Lotteries has announced a number of changes to its Board and Management team following the Gambling Commission’s granting of regulatory approval of its proposed acquisition by Allwyn Group. These changes will take effect upon the closing of the transaction. Camelot’s Chairman Sir Hugh Robertson will be stepping down, having been appointed as Camelot’s independent non-executive Chairman in 2018. Nigel Railton will leave Camelot after 24 years with the company, having served as CEO since 2017. Railton joined Camelot as Financial Controller before going on to become Group Chief Financial Officer and Strategy Director. He then built and led Camelot’s international business, Camelot Global, winning licences in Ireland and Illinois, before returning to the UK in 2017. Matt Ridsdale, Executive Director, will also leave the company.

We are delighted to announce @WandaWyporska as our new CEO. Wanda will take up her role in March 2023, joining us from the Society of Genealogists.

She has extensive experience in social justice and racial equality. We are excited to welcome her to BEO!https://t.co/oW0HuVkJBl Advertisement — BlackEquityOrg (@BlackEquityOrg) January 19, 2023

Black Equity Organisation appoints Dr Wanda Wyporska as CEO

The Black Equity Organisation (BEO) has appointed Dr Wanda Wyporska as its new Chief Executive Officer. She will officially start in the role in March. Wyporska joins BEO from the Society of Genealogists, where she is the outgoing Chief Executive. She is also the former Executive Director of The Equality Trust. Her experience and legacy in the social justice and racial equality fields has spanned decades, working at organisations such as the Association of Teachers and Lecturers and unionlearn, the TUC’s learning project, as well as serving in a range of diverse advisory roles for The Mayor of London’s Recovery Board, the ONS Inclusive Data Taskforce, the Rowntree Trusts, the Young Women’s Trust, the NUS Poverty Commission and the Sex Education Forum.

Rebecca Rawle to join EngineeringUK as Director of Business Development & Partnerships

Rebecca Rawle will join EngineeringUK next month from ActionAid UK, where she is currently Deputy Director of Fundraising and part of the UK Leadership team. With a background working in the not-for-profit sector, in her role at ActionAid UK Rawle has developed partnerships nationally and internationally, with a focus on women’s rights, economic empowerment and climate. Previous roles include corporate partnership development and management at Breast Cancer Now, Marie Curie UK and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Tanya Curry joins Motor Neurone Disease Association as CEO

The Motor Neurone Disease Association has welcomed new Chief Executive Officer Tanya Curry. An experienced third sector leader, Curry has a background in healthcare, having begun her career as a registered nurse. She has since held a variety of clinical leadership positions, and brings more than 12 years of chief executive experience to her new role. After nearly a decade as CEO of an independent hospice, Curry developed her skills and knowledge further working in interim leadership roles with charities including Sue Ryder, Teenage Cancer Trust, The Ramblers and most recently at Impetus. She joins the MND Association as the organisation approaches the year anniversary of launching its Promises to the MND community, replacing the previous Chief Executive Officer Sally Light, who stepped down after a decade at the helm.

We are delighted to welcome Andy Meehan as our new Chair.



Andy will join our charity’s strong and committed team of Trustees, who each volunteer their time and expertise to the benefit of our hospices.



Find out more about Andy here: https://t.co/ekfKyZu3lW pic.twitter.com/8CGgJXWo6g — Naomi House & Jacksplace (@naomiandjack) January 11, 2023

Andy Meehan joins Naomi House & Jacksplace as Chair

Naomi House & Jacksplace have announced their new Chair. A Chartered Accountant, Meehan has spent over 30 years as a senior business executive. Since 2006, he has had a portfolio of chairmanships and non-executive directorships across commercial, public and charity sectors. His not-for-profit appointments have focused mainly on education and health. Prior to recently re-locating to Wiltshire from the Midlands he was Chair of the Myton Hospices and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust. In addition to the Wessex Children’s Hospice Trust, he is currently chairman of Ramsdens Holdings PLC, Polyco Healthline Group, New English Teas Ltd and Shaw Education Trust.

Vinous Ali

Good Things Foundation announces new Trustees

Vinous Ali, David Bernard and Julie Hawker join new staff-elected trustees Tom Hillsdon and Louise Branch on the Board of Trustees at Good Things Foundation. Vinous Ali is a Director and head of the technology practice at Public First, a policy and research consultancy. David Bernard joins the Good Things Foundation Board alongside his position as an executive in the data and software industry, and Julie Hawker is the Joint CEO at Cosmic, where her core responsibilities include strategic leadership, overseeing delivery of business plan, supporting staff and working with partners and clients. Louise Branch is a staff-elected member, currently working as Community Engagement Manager at Good Things Foundation, responsible for gathering and sharing insights from the Digital Inclusion Network and designing and delivering our training and support offer. Tom Hillsdon is a Project Manager at Good Things Foundation, responsible for digital inclusion and internal change projects, improving the lives of those facing digital exclusion.