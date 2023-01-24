New .giving domain now available

Melanie May

Melanie May | 24 January 2023 | News

a backlit black laptop keyboard

Public Interest Registry (PIR) has launched new domain .giving to its .org family of domains. The addition follows the release of .charity, .foundation, and .gives last August.

PIR says the new domain ‘offers mission-driven organisations the opportunity to create a dedicated online space for fundraising, taking the guesswork out of the donation experience by clearly signalling the purpose of a site to would-be donors’. Individuals can also purchase their own .giving domain.

Advertisement

Jon Nevett, CEO of Public Interest Registry said:

“January is about new beginnings, and so is .giving. .giving will make it easier than ever for mission-driven organisations to raise money for social causes, and will empower individuals to promote, support, and contribute to the causes they connect with the most in 2023 and beyond. .giving will create additional avenues through which all types of organisations and individuals can give back and amplify their impact.”

The domain can be purchased through accredited registrars listed on PIR’s website, with more information about .giving available on the Start.GIVING site.

With the launch of .giving, the full PIR portfolio now includes .org, .ngo, .ong, .org idns, .giving, .charity, .foundation, and .gives. 

More on last August’s domain launches here.

Related posts

20 November 2000

Poptel to handle new .coop domain name
6 March 2001

Tempted to pre-order a new top-level domain name?
20 April 2001

Selling domain names for charity
6 July 2016

Public Interest Registry announces partnership with GlobalGiving & Network for Good

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.