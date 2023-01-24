New .giving domain now available

Public Interest Registry (PIR) has launched new domain .giving to its .org family of domains. The addition follows the release of .charity, .foundation, and .gives last August.

PIR says the new domain ‘offers mission-driven organisations the opportunity to create a dedicated online space for fundraising, taking the guesswork out of the donation experience by clearly signalling the purpose of a site to would-be donors’. Individuals can also purchase their own .giving domain.

Jon Nevett, CEO of Public Interest Registry said:

“January is about new beginnings, and so is .giving. .giving will make it easier than ever for mission-driven organisations to raise money for social causes, and will empower individuals to promote, support, and contribute to the causes they connect with the most in 2023 and beyond. .giving will create additional avenues through which all types of organisations and individuals can give back and amplify their impact.”

The domain can be purchased through accredited registrars listed on PIR’s website, with more information about .giving available on the Start.GIVING site.

With the launch of .giving, the full PIR portfolio now includes .org, .ngo, .ong, .org idns, .giving, .charity, .foundation, and .gives.

More on last August’s domain launches here.