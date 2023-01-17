Dave Clarke appointed CEO of British Paralympic Association – & other sector movers

New CEOs for the British Paralympic Association, USPCA and Prisoners Abroad, and other movers in this week’s recruitment round up.

USPCA welcomes new Chief Executive Nora Smith

Northern Ireland animal welfare charity USPCA has appointed Nora Smith as its new Chief Executive Officer. The new Chief Executive Officer has over twenty years of leadership experience and is passionate about animal welfare. In her new role, Smith will be leading the charity in its strategic plan, supporting transformational development, and growing its membership base to strengthen the charity’s voice and grow its income.

AbScent appoints Esther Ardagh-Ptolomey as Executive Director

As its new Executive Director, Esther Ardagh-Ptolomey will lead AbScent’s strategic mission to grow awareness of the impact of smell and taste disorders on people’s lives, and especially in mental health. She will be responsible for overseeing the charity’s delivery of support for people experiencing smell loss and direct its extensive network of projects with the world’s leading scientific research institutes. AbScent currently provides guidance for the NHS, and Ardagh-Ptolomey will oversee further science-backed development of these support services including the provision of effective smell training. Ardagh-Ptolomey has extensive experience of people management, marketing and operations in the charity sector from her time with Shelter, Cat’s Protection and the RSPCA.

Dave Clarke appointed Chief Executive of British Paralympic Association

Record-breaking Paralympian Dave Clarke has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of the British Paralympic Association. Clarke will succeed Mike Sharrock who steps down at the end of February after more than four years at the helm. Clarke represented his country 144 times in blind football scoring a record 128 goals in the process. He competed for ParalympicsGB at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Paralympic Games and also in Goalball at Atlanta 1996. Clarke also spent 24 years in banking before he turned his attention to the charitable sector at the Royal National Institute of Blind People where he was most recently Chief Operating Officer.

Kate Hughes becomes WaterAid’s first Resilient Water Accelerator CEO

WaterAid has appointed Kate Hughes as its first Resilient Water Accelerator CEO. Hughes, who started in the role on 9 January, will lead on further strengthening the charity’s relationships with governments and the private sector to facilitate sustainable water projects at scale, impacting millions of people on the frontline of the climate crisis. Most recently she was Director for International Climate Finance and Strategy in the UK Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy. She led teams working on the long-term global transition to net zero, including for COP26, supporting clean energy transitions, scaling up climate finance, creating sustainable supply chains, and delivering on global climate ambition through the G7, G20 and UNFCCC. The Resilient Water Accelerator aims to boost available finance for climate-resilient water programmes by designing low risk, scalable programmes for the private sector to invest in.

Professor David Cameron appointed Chairman for Make 2nds Count

Internationally renowned oncologist Professor David Cameron has been appointed as Chairman for secondary breast cancer charity Make 2nds Count. He is currently a Professor of Oncology at Edinburgh University, works in NHS Lothian’s cancer centre treating breast cancer patients and is the joint lead for the Edinburgh Experimental Cancer Medicine Centre. He also chairs an umbrella group of 57 worldwide breast cancer trial groups. In addition to his university and NHS roles, which included a spell as lead for systemic anti-cancer therapy in the region, he is to become a part-time deputy director in the Innovative Health Care Delivery Programme. The Scottish Government-funded initiative seeks to improve access to and enhance the use of routine data on cancer patients within NHS Scotland. He is also a Scottish Government R&D (CSO) clinical cancer research champion. He is chair of the Brussels-based Breast International Group, vice-chair of the Oxford-based Early Breast Cancer Clinical Trialists’ steering group and active in several current clinical trials in breast cancer. Prof Cameron is also involved in numerous international breast cancer studies and is a member of several cancer research funding committees.

Prisoners Abroad announces the appointment of new CEO Christopher Stacey

Christopher Stacey will take over as Prisoners Abroad’s new Chief Executive when Pauline Crowe retires in May this year. He joins with 15 years of experience within the voluntary sector. He is currently Director of Support and Development at Clinks, the national charity supporting the voluntary sector working with people in the criminal justice system. Prior to that he spent 12 years at Unlock, the national charity for people with criminal records. At Unlock he developed services, campaigns and policy initiatives that supported people with criminal records and achieved systemic change through reforms to legislation and policy. He is also a trustee of YMCA Lincolnshire.