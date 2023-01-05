Programme of free webinars on charity finance announced

Sayer Vincent is offering another series of free webinars for charity finance professionals this year.

The series will offer over 50 hours of free content covering key charity finance issues across the year, launching on 10 February with a session on charity fraud.

Other webinars will include: An Introduction to SORP; Better annual reports to bring your accounts to life; Identifying tax issues around fundraising events; Managing the tax treatment of corporate partnerships; Preparing for your audit; Financial Governance and Preparing for net zero.

All sessions are accessible via Zoom and offer practical advice and information attendees can use in their roles. They include a slide presentation, video window of speaker, the opportunity to ask live questions and handouts from each session will also be made available. For those that can’t attend the live event each webinar is available on demand afterwards.

Jonathan Orchard, Partner at Sayer Vincent said:

“Charities are facing an incredibly tough time at the moment that is only likely to get worse before it gets better as the UK is heading towards recession. Finance teams will be working hard to help their organisations make the best financial decisions to get through the difficult months ahead. “Our free webinar series gives both clients and non-clients access to more than 50 hours of expert knowledge, tips and guidance which can really benefit their organisations. “We recommend signing up to listen live as it gives people the chance to ask questions and get advice specific to their situation during the session which can be extremely valuable.”

Each webinar usually lasts for one hour and take place between 9.30am and 10.30am. People can see the full list of webinars and sign up on the Sayer Vincent site.