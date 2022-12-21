Agency & supplier news – a bumper round up

This round up covers awards won for work with charities for Campfire Agency, Wood for Trees and Propack,as well as Givto raising £17,000 for good causes in its first year, Givergy becoming a BCorp, Givepenny changing its business model, and THEMPC helping an artist raise funds for the NSPCC. A bumper edition for December!

THEMPC helps sales from Lilibet sketch raise over £17,000 for NSPCC

Over £17,000 has now been raised for NSPCC‘s Childline from sales of a sketch of the late Queen being reunited with Prince Philip that went viral following her death in September.

Advertisement

British artist Kerri Cunningham together with Basingstoke-based promotional print firm, THEMPC LTD have now raised £17,131.40 for the charity. The money raised will be used by Childline and equates to Childline being powered for over 12 hours.

Fundraising is still ongoing, and Kerri and THEMPC hope to make an additional donation in January, with the aim of achieving over £20,000 if sales continue.

The sketch was initially drawn by Kerri, who goes by her pen name Murphys Sketches, and shared on her Instagram page when news broke of the Queen’s death, as a tribute. Soon after, she was inundated with likes and shares from people as well as emails from people wanting to buy a copy of it.

In order to produce prints on a mass scale, she enlisted the help of THEMPC who set up a website print shop, taking care of everything from order to print and delivery.

Kerri said:

“I am thrilled that together with the generous help of THEMPC, we were able to raise such a large amount of money. I can’t think of a more fitting tribute to the Queen than to donate to a charity that, as for many of us, was so clearly close to her heart, and will hopefully go a long way to help children in need.”

The prints are still available at print.thempc.co.uk and all proceeds will continue going to the NSPCC.

We are delighted to announce that the #Givto community has raised more than £21k for good causes. A HUGE THANK YOU from all of us at Givto, you are truely AMAZING! Find out more about how we've helped at https://t.co/2xyxAnH65M pic.twitter.com/i4VwbQR5Kx — Givto (@givtoUK) December 1, 2022

Givto celebrates raising over £21K in year one

One year after its official launch, charity donation service Givto is celebrating raising more than £21,000 for a range of international, national, and regional charities.

The volunteer-run service officially launched in December 2021 and allows members to support a different charity every month, through one Direct Debit.

Three different charities are featured each month, and members choose which charity they would like their donation to go to. This means they support 12 different charities each year and learn about other good causes along the way.

The team are based in Leeds so many of the organisations featured operate in Yorkshire, but Givto also provides its supporters with a mix of international and national causes to choose from.

To date nearly 70 charities have benefited from support through Givto, ranging from small Leeds charities such as Belle Isle Senior Action and Sunshine and Smiles – Leeds Down Syndrome Network, to charities working across Yorkshire such as Martin House Children’s Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Yorkshire direct mail provider wins industry award for charity campaign

Huddersfield-based direct mail provider, Propack, has been crowned winner of the Web-to-Print Award at the Digital Printer Awards for its work for Christians Against Poverty (CAP).

The Propack team was tasked with creating an on-demand storefront to print solution that would allow CAP’s nationwide network of coaches to be able to personalise and print the necessary collateral they require.

Propack’s solution resulted in over 4,500 users being onboarded, with around 2,500 orders being processed since September 2021. Propack was able to resolve CAP’s issues around a lack of regulation of key brand elements, including colours, logos and fonts, leading to more consistent brand messaging for the charity.

The last year has seen Propack make a £2.7mn investment into new technology and equipment for its site. It has also achieved a 21% increase to its seven-figure annual turnover after winning 20 new clients since January 2022.

Givergy becomes Certified B Corporation

Givergy has have officially become a Certified B Corporation. Certified by B Lab, Givergy joins the likes of Nespresso, Ben & Jerry’s, Patagonia, Coursera, and more than 6,000 companies in more than 80 countries and 150 industries that are meeting high standards of social and environmental impact.

To become a Certified B Corporation, companies must achieve a B Impact Assessment score of 80 or above which demonstrates inclusive and equitable practices across five key categories: governance, workers, community, the environment, and customers. Givergy has scored 110 and is dedicated to making legal commitments and exhibiting transparency among all stakeholders.

Since 2009, Givergy has supported charities all over the world with its fundraising platform. Operating in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and Hong Kong, it has helped more than 3,000 organisations raise more than £500 million globally. Givergy offset more than 50,000 kg of CO2 through projects with Climate Partner last year, making the business operationally carbon neutral.

Wood for Trees wins Apteco Award

Data systems and analysis agency Wood for Trees won the Best Use of Apteco Software Award jointly with Teenage Cancer Trust, and Apteco Partner of the Year, at the Apteco Live 2022 conference in November.

This follows the agency also being appointed Apteco Partner of the Year in 2019 and being runner-up in the Best Use of Apteco Software Award, alongside Cats Protection, in 2021.

The winning entry of the Best Use of Apteco Software Award 2022, judged by a selected panel and event delegates, was presented at the conference by Wood for Trees Senior Solutions Consultant, Nick Cook, and Teenage Cancer Trust Mass Participation Project Manager, Harriet Durban, along with the other finalist entries from Greene King, Health Education England and Paragon DCX.

They explained how working together, using Apteco marketing software solutions, they have created fully automated, tailored and streamlined email stewardship journeys, providing personalised and relevant, dynamic and high-quality email content for ‘own place’ fundraising event supporters of the charity.

The more supporter-centric approach to the charity’s stewardship will help to build brand awareness and increase supporter retention and engagement in the long-term.

Numerous other engagements are taken into consideration in selecting Apteco’s Partner of the Year. Wood for Trees has worked with Apteco for over 12 years and is the only partner to currently hold the full suite of Apteco training accreditations. The agency has also secured three new charity clients in the past 18 months, using Apteco marketing software: Centrepoint, Crisis and Stroke Association.

Campfire Agency & Blue Cross wins DMA Gold

This year’s DMA Gold Award for Customer Acquisition went to a campaign created by Campfire Agency to support Blue Cross’s 125th anniversary.

The campaign worked to reinforce the charity’s relevance and attract new supporters, inviting people to share their experiences as pet owners today through a pet census.

Audience persona development revealed different priorities and needs. To build reach, the charity stepped outside traditional segments, expanding targeting and using a national, integrated campaign to top up the database across fundraising, campaigning and service users before enticing people into longer-term relationships.

The charity launched the work across digital channels, including social media and display, and owned/organic channels, supported by media partner, the Kite Factory.

Responses to the digital survey were driven through a bespoke landing page. The acquisition approach enabled the charity to speak with one clear voice across all audiences, prior to steering people into more personalised journeys.

The campaign beat target by 142%, receiving responses from more than 98,000 pet lovers. It achieved a CPL 30% under target at £2.18, significantly beating forecast, and through a structured journey drove a range of actions, including hundreds of new Direct Debits and nearly 5,000 petitions sign-ups.

GivePenny changes business model to let users fundraise for any UK charity & removes donation tip ask

Digital fundraising platform GivePenny has announced a major reshuffle of its business model, which will immediately allow members of the public to raise money for any UK registered charity through its platform.

In addition, GivePenny will stop asking people in the process of donating to add a tip. Instead, GivePenny will continue to charge charities a flat fee of 5% of donations (including Gift Aid) and will remain focused on building tools that encourage more fundraising and more donations.

Lee Clark, CEO at GivePenny, said:

“This departure from an operating model pioneered by JustGiving will see members of the public able to select any charity they would like their fundraising to be sent to, without the need for GivePenny to seek individual permission from each charity beforehand. In addition, our flat 5% per-donation fee means more of the total payment made by donors ends up in charity bank accounts when compared to how other platforms operate by asking people to add tips.”

Charities also have the option to subscribe to GivePenny for £29 + VAT per month, giving them access to the platform’s reporting suite and Campaign Editor, which allows them to create microsites for virtual, hybrid and in-person events.