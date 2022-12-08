11 companies supporting good causes – round up

A good news round up of companies supporting charities across the UK, through donations, volunteering and more.

Hasbro supports MediCinema UK with Global Day of Joy

Hasbro hosted its 10th annual company-wide day of service Global Day of Joy yesterday. 6,000 employees volunteered at more than 200 service projects in 40 countries around the world. With the classic Monopoly board set in London, as part of this day of service, Hasbro’s London employees covered the 35-mile (55km) distance from Old Kent Road to Mayfair, finding classic Monopoly landmarks along the way. For every 35 miles employees collectively travel, eOne (part of Hasbro) was set to donate £200 towards MediCinema UK, a charitable organisation that builds, installs and runs state-of-the-art cinemas in hospitals.

Blandy & Blandy seek new charity partners

Law firm Blandy & Blandy is seeking two new local charities from across Berkshire and South Oxfordshire to ‘adopt’ in 2023. The firm has supported two NHS-focused charities, Babies in Buscot Support (BIBS) and the Royal Berks Charity, since 2020, having previously worked with local charities including Age UK Berkshire, Daisy’s Dream, Reading Samaritans, Younger People with Dementia, Camp Mohawk, Thames Valley Air Ambulance, the League of Friends of the Royal Berkshire Hospital and Berkshire Vision. In recent years, Blandy & Blandy has donated over £100,000 to local charities, as well as supporting other causes and fundraising events in its local communities. Over the past 20 years, the firm has also helped to raise over £1.5 million for Cancer Research UK. To be considered for Blandy & Blandy’s support from 1 July 2023, contact [email protected] to request an application form. The application deadline is 28 February 2023.

Free EMMA awards open for entries

The EMMAs have launched – free to enter awards celebrating special events produced by charities and their suppliers – with a free to attend ceremony on 9 March 2023 at a secret central London location. Entries close on the 17 February and events produced between 1 March 2021 – 16 February 2023 can be nominated.

The categories are:

Special Event of The Year

Exceptional use of Talent

Most Impactful 3 rd Party Partnership Event

Party Partnership Event Event Harnessed by the Power of Innovation and or Technology

Outstanding Supplier Partnership

Event Manager of the Year

L-R Mandy Parker and Sam an Aid Box Community staff member and past service user at the Aid Box Community hub.



Redcliffe Homes donates to Aid Box Community

Members of Cotham-based humanitarian organisation Aid Box Community have given a behind-the-scenes tour of their hub to local housebuilders, Redcliffe Homes, in thanks for their donation of £9,000 given to help them support local refugees. Aid Box Community (ABC) – was founded in 2015 by Imogen McIntosh in response to the refugee crisis, a Free shop and Welcome Hub providing support, supplies and sanctuary to hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers in Bristol. Charities supported by Redcliffe Homes have included Disasters Emergency Committee, Youngminds and Action For Children, The Salvation Army, Mind, local foodbanks, WWF, Barnardos and Julian House.

Stroke Association and Buzz Bingo launch three-year partnership

Stroke Association and Buzz Bingo have launched a three-year partnership to support stroke survivors in rebuilding their lives. As part of the partnership launch radio and TV legends and father and son duo, Chris and Toby Tarrant hosted an exclusive bingo event for stroke survivors. Chris’ life was turned upside down when he had a stroke in 2014. The Loaded bingo event took place on Tuesday 6 December, Buzz Bingo, Stratford, London. The night brought together stroke survivors and members of the public for an evening of traditional bingo, musical bingo, quizzes and prizes.

We're thrilled to announce that @Morrisons have raised over £2.6 million in the first year of our partnership! Thank you Morrisons colleagues, customers & suppliers for all your incredible fundraising and helping to raise vital funds for families caring for a seriously ill child. pic.twitter.com/9LD0XyznUD — Together for Short Lives (@Tog4ShortLives) November 30, 2022

Morrisons raises over £2.6mn for Together for Short Lives in 1st year of partnership

Morrisons has announced that it has reached over £2.6 million in the first year of its partnership with charity partner Together for Short Lives. Morrisons customers and suppliers have supported the charity through cash donations in store and online, and by purchasing products involved in the supermarket’s biggest ‘Every Pack Gives Back’ initiative to date raising £878,058 alone. Colleagues at Morrisons stores across the country have also been raising funds in many different ways, from instore fundraisers, sky-dives, treks, marathons and raffles. Many of the activities have been match funded by the Morrisons Foundation which supports colleagues in raising money for charities. Morrisons hopes to raise £10 million for the partnership by October 2024.

Roadchef reaches £4mn raised for Cancer Research UK

Roadchef has raised £4 million for Cancer Research UK since the start of its partnership in 2018. The company aims to raise a further £1 million for the charity next year, taking its five-year total to £5 million. Staff and customers have played a huge role in contributing to the running total, with a number of significant events and initiatives taking place over the past year in particular. Recently staff from the company’s sites all over the country donned their walking boots and took part in one of the biggest team challenges Roadchef has ever seen – over 100 team members walked distances averaging around 20 miles from Cancer Research UK shops in their local towns back to the nearest Roadchef sites, raising over £15,000 in the process. There are many other stories, including staff shaving their heads, taking part in the London Marathon, organising sponsored golf tournaments and cycles, and more.

Employees at Lockheed Martin get stuck in at local woodland project

Staff from global security and aerospace organisation Lockheed Martin, swapped their keyboards for spades when they volunteered to help conserve wildlife in Emsworth. For one day, 10 volunteers from its Havant office helped The Friends of Nore Barn Woods to clear areas of woodland, to make it more habitable for wildlife. Nore Barn Woods is public open space, located next to the shore of Chichester Harbour, and had become very dense and overgrown. The team from Lockheed Martin cut it back and cleared large areas of the woodland plus created a pathway that will be instrumental in allowing wildflowers to flourish and create a habitat for wildlife. Lockheed Martin was put in touch with The Friends of Nore Barn Woods after approaching Community First, which helps to provide and support services for communities in Hampshire.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with @MQmentalhealth, the UK’s leading mental health research charity! The latest focus for their research has been the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on the nation’s mental health. You can read more here: https://t.co/W7PqXVLnO1 pic.twitter.com/siX7W1lrSv — Lord Mayor's Appeal (@LMAppeal) November 30, 2022

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal announces new charity partner MQ Mental Health Research

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal has announced a new partnership with MQ Mental Health Research. The charity will join The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and National Numeracy as a charity partner. Through a series of dedicated events, and corporate and livery donations The Lord Mayor’s Appeal raises thousands of pounds for their partner charities every year. The partnership will initially enable new research into the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on the nation’s mental health and produce new recommendations on how to support the most vulnerable in society. Engaging stakeholders and communities across the UK to gather their experiences and concerns as this crisis deepens, the work aims to inform policy and practice.

BigChange Chairman joins Speed of Sight as corporate partner

Serial entrepreneur and chairman of BigChange, Martin Port, has joined the Speed Of Sight charity as a corporate partner. Speed of Sight is run by blind race car driver and multiple World Record holder Mike Newman and his co-founder John Galloway. The charity hosts driving experiences nationwide for children and adults with disabilities, where they have the chance to drive themselves and an instructor around a racing circuit. Martin Port, who himself has dyslexia and 80% hearing loss, has built three successful companies during his career. His current business is the Leeds-based software company, BigChange, which develops technology solutions that improve how businesses manage and monitor their mobile workforces, which he founded 10 years ago.

Brands offer discounts in return for clothing donations to Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is raising awareness to encourage consumers to drop their unworn and unloved items of clothing and accessories to their nearest clothing bank, of which there are 8,000 across the UK. There are also multiple brands that have partnered with SATCoL.org, offering donate for discount incentives. These include Cotton Traders, Pretty Lavish, Oh Polly and John Lewis. Clothing bank items are collected once a week and taken to the SATCoL.org HQ in Kettering where they are sorted and put through their Fibresort machine so nothing is wasted.